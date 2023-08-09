The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in 'Black August'

Black Excellence

The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in 'Black August'

Is it something in the water? That Riverboat brawl wasn't the only rebellion that happened in "Black August"

By
Noah A. McGee
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Photo: David Fenton (Getty Images)

We are kind of joking about Montgomery brawl, but don’t get it confused, Black August is real and does not replace Black History Month, which still takes place in February. This particular commemoration is meant to honor Black resistance fighters and their movements to free Black people from oppressive obstacles.

Advertisement

Created in August 1979 in San Quentin State Prison, it was originally meant to remember Black Panther George Jackson, who was killed during a 1971 uprising at the California prison. Now, it’s a time for Black people everywhere to learn and celebrate the Black revolutionaries and freedom fighters who fought for Black liberation.

Here are some dates often remembered throughout the month.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

August 1619

August 1619

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: www.nps.gov

The first Africans were brought to Jamestown, Virginia to be enslaved.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

August 30, 1800

August 30, 1800

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: NBC12

Born into slavery, Gabriel Prosser was a blacksmith at a plantation in Henrico County, Va. On This day, he and hundreds of others planned a slave rebellion to free themselves from captivity. However, before it happened, their plans were leaked, and Prossor was executed along with many others.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

August 21, 1831

August 21, 1831

American slave leader Nat Turner and his companions are shown in a wooded area, 1831. Turner led an uprising of slaves that resulted in the death of more than 50 white people. He was tried, convicted, and hanged in the state of Virginia.
American slave leader Nat Turner and his companions are shown in a wooded area, 1831. Turner led an uprising of slaves that resulted in the death of more than 50 white people. He was tried, convicted, and hanged in the state of Virginia.
Photo: Stock Montage (Getty Images)

Nat Turner’s slave rebellion in Southampton, Virginia began. He believed that he was meant to free Black from enslavement and as a result, Turner and his followers rebelled against their slaveowners until authorities ended the uprising.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

August 1854

August 1854

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: www.civilwarpittsburgh.com

Delegates from across the country met in Cleveland, Ohio for the National Emigration Convention of the Colored People. Organized by Martin R. Delany, the convention was meant for people to discuss a plan for African Americans to emigrate from the United States to the West Indies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

August 17, 1887

August 17, 1887

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Photo: Underwood Archives (Getty Images)

Political activist Marcus Garvey was born in Jamaica. He was the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), whose goal was to achieve Black nationalism. He always encouraged Black people in the United States to be proud of their ancestry and identity.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

August 1, 1914

August 1, 1914

April 1943: A follower of Marcus Garvey, the founder of the United Negro Improvement Association, outside a UNIA club in New York.
April 1943: A follower of Marcus Garvey, the founder of the United Negro Improvement Association, outside a UNIA club in New York.
Photo: Gordon Parks (Getty Images)

This is when Marcus Garvey founded the UNIA, whose goal was to form an independent Black nation in Africa, among other things.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

August 30, 1948

August 30, 1948

American political &amp; social activist and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton (1948 - 1969) raises his arms at the ‘Days of Rage’ rally, Chicago, Illinois, October 11, 1969.
American political & social activist and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton (1948 - 1969) raises his arms at the ‘Days of Rage’ rally, Chicago, Illinois, October 11, 1969.
Photo: David Fenton (Getty Images)

Activist Fred Hampton was born in Chicago, Ill. At the age of 20, he joined the Black Panther Party and quickly rose to one of its most notable and powerful leaders. He eventually became the deputy chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and organized many events within the community.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

August 28, 1963

August 28, 1963

Crowd of People at Lincoln Memorial during March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Warren K. Leffler, US News &amp; World Report Magazine Collection, August 28, 1963.
Crowd of People at Lincoln Memorial during March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Warren K. Leffler, US News & World Report Magazine Collection, August 28, 1963.
Photo: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

This is when the March on Washington began, where more than 250,000 protested the capitol to demand civil rights for Black people in the country, including fair wages, economic justice, and an end to segregation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

August 28, 1964

August 28, 1964

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Photo: www.blackpast.org (Getty Images)

The Philadelphia race riots started in North Philly as Black residents protested over the treatment of local police. It was one of the first race riots during the Civil Rights era.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

August 11, 1965

August 11, 1965

Three stores burn to the ground on Avalon Boulevard in Watts as the fire department was unable to get to the scene of the fire due to rioting . Acting Governor Glenn Anderson has ordered the National Guard to help put down the violence.
Three stores burn to the ground on Avalon Boulevard in Watts as the fire department was unable to get to the scene of the fire due to rioting . Acting Governor Glenn Anderson has ordered the National Guard to help put down the violence.
Photo: Bettmann Archive (Getty Images)

The Watts riot began in South Central Los Angeles where Black people in the community fought to end injustice by police and discrimination in employment, education, and housing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

August 26, 1966

August 26, 1966

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: www.rarenewspapers.com

Amid the Civil Rights Movement, African-American people participated in the Waukegan riot in a suburb north of Chicago. The conflict was meant to fight against police brutality by local authorities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

August 28, 1966

August 28, 1966

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: www.lansingcitypulse.com

Large riots also occurred in Lansing, Mich. as Black residents protested police brutality.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

August 1967

August 1967

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: wuwm

The summer of 1967 was filled with Black people rioting across the country in cities such as Buffalo, Tampa, and Cincinnati. But in August 1967, the city of Milwaukee joined in their violent unrest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

August 19, 1967

August 19, 1967

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: New Haven Register

Race riots began in New Haven, Conn. after a white restaurant owner shot a Puerto Rican man who approached him with a knife. It led to four days of rioting within the city with people fighting discrimination in housing and employment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

August 7, 1970

August 7, 1970

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: Reddit

Jonathan Peter Jackson, George’s younger brother, was killed during his armed invasion of the Marin County courthouse in California as a San Quentin inmate was on trial. He was 17.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

August 21, 1971

August 21, 1971

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: https://www.aaihs.org/

George Jackson was a member of the Black Panther who was killed in an attempt to free his fellow inmates. His death sparked the creation of Black August. While in prison, he founded the Black Guerilla Family, where he spread his revolutionary thoughts and teachings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

August 19, 2014

August 19, 2014

Michael Brown Sr. (L) and Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd from left) hold up their hands as attorny Benjamin Crump (R) speaks at Peace Fest music festival in Forest Park on August 24, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. Brown is the father of Michael Brown who was shot and killed by a police officer in nearby Ferguson, Missouri on August 9. Michael will be buried tomorrow
Michael Brown Sr. (L) and Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd from left) hold up their hands as attorny Benjamin Crump (R) speaks at Peace Fest music festival in Forest Park on August 24, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. Brown is the father of Michael Brown who was shot and killed by a police officer in nearby Ferguson, Missouri on August 9. Michael will be buried tomorrow
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Residents in Ferguson started protesting after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by local police. He was 18 years old. The shooting was caught on camera and it led to unrest not only in the community but all over the country.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

August 2023

August 2023

Image for article titled The Montgomery Brawl and Other Rebellions in &#39;Black August&#39;
Screenshot: X

There’s not too much to say about this one. Althought it’s been less than a week, the Montgomery brawl has already become the stuff of legend. As the Boat captain for a riverboat company was protecting himself against a group of white people, nearly all Black people in range came to protect and fight with him, leading to an all-out brawl.

Advertisement

20 / 20