There’s something about the summer heat that ushers in waves of breakups, and unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, some fan favorites were not left unscathed. According to US Weekly, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have decided to call off their engagement.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” the former Bachelorette posted to her Instagram story on Friday. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going [our] separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Young penned an additional line dedicated to her ex fiancé in the post saying: “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

She somberly concluded the note with: “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Her former partner Olukoya shared similar sentiments on his own account on Friday as well.

“Michelle and I are going to move forward separately,” the Canadian native wrote. “Hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the best way we can.”

He continued: “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also [realize] that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

The pair became engaged during last year’s season when Olukoya proposed at the December 2021 finale. Rumors of a pending breakup started circulating last month when Young was seen without her ring. However, Young attempted to shut them down quickly with a series of IG story videos where she addressed the situation.

“OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it,” she began. “There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring. To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

Despite the clarification Young offered, there would be less than 30 days between that moment, and the confirmation of the breakup being announced this week.