The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week
The Best Black TV Shows, Movies on Netflix to Stream

Entertainment

The Best Black TV Shows, Movies on Netflix to Stream

From Mara Brok Akil's 'Forever' to Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black," if you're looking for something to watch, don't worry. We got you!

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled The Best Black TV Shows, Movies on Netflix to Stream
Photo: Netflix

If you’re looking to wind down from a turned up Memorial Day weekend with good food and even better TV, Netflix has you covered—and most importantly—so do we. From dramas, to coming-of-age stories and a little bit of everything in between, we know just what you need to enjoy a serious, chill day.

That’s why we rounded up a handful of the newest and best Black TV shows and movies currently streaming right now that you can dive into to whether you’re decompressing by yourself or still hanging with friends and family. These titles feature projects by heavy hitters like Tyler Perry and Mara Brock Akil, stars like Uzo Aduba, Lovie Simone and Colman Domingo, and a myriad of stories that are sure to keep you entertained.

So kick off your shoes and relax your feet, and get ready to press play—because your watchlist just got an upgrade. Keep reading to get into it!

2 / 16

“Forever”

“Forever”

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

Starring: Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Wood Harris, Karen Pittman

3 / 16

“She the People”

“She the People”

Tyler Perry’s She The People | Official Trailer | Netflix

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Starring: Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton

4 / 16

“Survival of the Thickest”

“Survival of the Thickest”

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

Starring: Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith, Tone Bell

5 / 16

“The Residence”

“The Residence”

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix

A murder mystery set in the White House, where Detective Cordelia Cupp investigates a shocking crime amidst political intrigue.

Starring: Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Giancarlo Esposito

6 / 16

“No Good Deed”

“No Good Deed”

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix

The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. This isn’t necessarily a Black show either but there’s a really, really good storyline involving the Black couple in this show that you absolutely need to tap into.

Starring: Teyonah Parris, O-TFagbenle, Ray Romano

7 / 16

“The Four Seasons”

“The Four Seasons”

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix

OK, so this one isn’t necessarily a Black show but Colman Domingo is in it and he’s absolutely the spark of the entire show. Just trust us when we say, it’s a good watch!

Starring: Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Steve Carrell

8 / 16

“Beauty in Black” Part 2

“Beauty in Black” Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

Tyler Perry’s drama series follows Mallory, a woman rebuilding her life after personal setbacks, exploring themes of redemption and self-discovery. And part two is set to deliver even more suspense.

Starring: Crystle Stewart, Debbi Morgan, Charles Malik Whitfield

9 / 16

“All American” Season 7

“All American” Season 7

All American Season 7 Trailer (HD)

Season 7 of “All-American” follows Jordan, Layla, and Coop as they step into a new chapter as adults, while helping a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw teens navigate life and football.

Starring: Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Bre-Z

10 / 16

“Big Mouth” Final Season

“Big Mouth” Final Season

Big Mouth - The Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.

Starring: Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph

11 / 16

“Missing You”

“Missing You”

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

Starring: Rosalind Eleazar, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage

12 / 16

“One of Them Days”

“One of Them Days”

ONE OF THEM DAYS - Official Trailer (HD)

Scrambling to repay their stolen rent money, best friends Dreux and Alyssa embark on a frantic race across LA to find enough cash to avoid eviction.

Starring: Keke Palmer, SZA, Joshua O’Neal, Katt Williams

13 / 16

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Rogue detective Nick O’Brien returns to hunt down a world-class thief, as the infamous Panther mafia plans its most ambitious diamond heist yet.

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Gerard Butler, 50 Cent

14 / 16

“Back in Action”

“Back in Action”

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Trailer | Netflix

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Carmen Diaz, Glenn Close

15 / 16

“Rebel Ridge”

“Rebel Ridge”

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission—post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers.

Starring: Aaron Pierre, AnnaSophia Robb, Don Johnson

