Sarah Huckabee Sanders Deletes Tweet Apologizing for Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2019 Photo : Manuel Balce Ceneta ( Associated Press )

She’s a sorry woman for sure.

President Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has apologized to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for mocking his lifelong stutter on social media.

Soon after Biden shared a story about a young boy who asked his advice in overcoming a stutter during Thursday night’s Democratic debate , the Fox News analyst tweeted, “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”

Twitter commenters blasted Sanders, pointing out how the former Vice President of the United States has had long struggle with stuttering.

She then responded that she “was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

After the debate, Biden chastised Sanders staring that he worked his whole life to overcome a stutter.

“And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same,” he wrote. “It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

The 37-year-old Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful later apologized.

“I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she tweeted to Biden. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

That’s mighty big of her to take accountability for her poor judgment. No wonder she’s no longer representing a person that never does so.



But not so fast...



Sanders’ tweets have since been deleted, are still floating around social media.

As smart as she is supposed to be, one would think the Ouachita Baptist University alum would know that once what you do on social media stays on social media.



Check out the screengrabs below.

