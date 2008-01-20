The Glow Up 50: Meet the Pioneers of Style

Madam C.J. Walker was a pioneer in the world of style, one who revolutionized the beauty industry with her business savvy and pure black ingenuity and is now the subject of 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,' a new series from Netflix starring and produced by Octavia Spencer. To celebrate Walker’s indelible and ongoing legacy, The Glow Up partnered with Netflix to launch its inaugural list celebrating black tastemakers, style icons, beauty mavens and industry insiders, The Glow Up 50. The individuals on this list span from international celebrities to behind-the-scenes educators, each influencing how black style is perceived on a global scale. While this inaugural group is only a small sampling of the immense talent in our midst, we believe their impact will be as enduring as Walker's. We proudly present the 2020 honorees of The Glow Up 50.