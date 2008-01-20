The Glow Up 50: Meet the Pioneers of Style

Madam C.J. Walker was a pioneer in the world of style, one who revolutionized the beauty industry with her business savvy and pure black ingenuity and is now the subject of 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,' a new series from Netflix starring and produced by Octavia Spencer. To celebrate Walker’s indelible and ongoing legacy, The Glow Up partnered with Netflix to launch its inaugural list celebrating black tastemakers, style icons, beauty mavens and industry insiders, The Glow Up 50. The individuals on this list span from international celebrities to behind-the-scenes educators, each influencing how black style is perceived on a global scale. While this inaugural group is only a small sampling of the immense talent in our midst, we believe their impact will be as enduring as Walker's. We proudly present the 2020 honorees of The Glow Up 50.

Beauty

Pat McGrath | Melissa Butler | Balanda Atis | Sheika Daley | Danessa Myricks | Ashunta Sheriff | Chichi Eburu | Porsche Cooper | Sharon Chuter | Raisa Flowers

Fashion

Jason Bolden | Shiona Turini | Carly Cushnie | Telfar Clemens | Duro Olowu | Antoine Phillips | Nikki Ogunnaike | Apuje Kalu | Kimberly M. Jenkins | Mimi Plange

Hair

Felicia Leatherwood | Lacy Redway | Mia Jackson | Ursula Stephen | Vernon François | Mahisha Dellinger | Nai’vasha Johnson | Tristan Walker | Myleik Teele | Erica Douglas

Image

Lindsay Peoples Wagner | Nadine Ijewere | Micaiah Carter | Candice Marie Stewart | Itaysha Jordan | Campbell Addy | Antwaun Sargent | Kyle Hagler | Fatima Jamal | Jacqueline Nwobu

Influence

Rihanna | Indya Moore | Mama Cax | Kahlana Barfield Brown | Kimberly Drew | Gabi Gregg | Brandice Daniel | Tiyana Robinson | Felicia Walker | Marie Denee

The Dap Award

There are #StrongBlackLeads, and then there are strong black legends. Dapper Dan, the first honoree of The Glow Up 50's celebration of epic style, also inspired the award's name. After all, what's cooler than giving dap?

