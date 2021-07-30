MGM’s Orion Pictures and Chinonye Chukwu have partnered to tell the story of a mother’s pursuit for justice of the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till. Danielle Deadwyler, who is widely known for her role in HBO’s Watchmen, will be portraying Mamie Till-Mobley and has been cast alongside Whoopi Goldberg, who is set to play Alma Carthan, Till’s grandmother. Goldberg has also been named one of the producers and principal shooting for the film will begin in September in Atlanta, GA.

One of the film’s producers Keith Beauchamp released an award-winning 2005 documentary titled The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till. According to a press release provided to The Root, Till is based in part on Beauchamp’s original research. Chukwu is not only directing Till but also wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft from Beauchamp, according to Variety.

The film tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley’s resilience and the decisions she made around her son’s funeral—particularly her choice to have an open casket and to allow Jet magazine to publish the funeral photos and alert the world to the true horrors of her son’s death. “I’m honored to be partnering with MGM’s Orion Pictures and an incredible producing team in telling the story that will delve deeply into the humanities of Mamie and Emmett,” Chukwu says.

From Goldberg: “We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people… And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of color, it makes it even that more important.”