Progressive Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Incumbent Eliot Engel

Love it, keep moving forward. I would have loved if our country was smart enough to elect Elizabeth Warren but for now I’ll take Joe Biden surrounded by as many progressives as we can get. Maybe in my lifetime we can attain certain things, universal health care, affordable college, wage equality, wage equity that a civilized society should strive for
DISCUSSION
