As the popularity of fast fashion grows, our planet has been subjected to more clothing waste. Clothing waste is currently responsible for nearly 10 percent of our carbon emissions. Fast fashion brands are also notorious for subjecting their workers to awful conditions, including long hours and low pay.



So we thought it would be good for the industry and the planet to round up some of our favorite Black-owned sustainable fashion brands. But don’t turn your nose up yet. Contrary to what you might think about eco-friendly fashion, these aren’t recycled potato sacks. These clothes are fly and good for the planet. In fact, if we didn’t tell you they were eco-friendly, you may have had no idea. Enjoy!