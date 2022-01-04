In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to a shooting in the city, according to WLBT.

Then she got to the scene on Larkin Street, where she found her 20-year-old son Charles Stewart Jr. fatally shot in the head, lying in the middle of the street.

More from WLBT:



“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there.” Charles Stewart, Jr., 20, was laying in the middle of the street after being shot in the head. When his mother, Officer Cooley arrived at the scene, he had already died. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” And that’s a sight Cooley says she’ll never forget. “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.” Stewart, Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, says he was a good person who got along with everyone and did not bother anyone. So when he found out that his son was killed, he couldn’t believe it. “It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day-to-day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”

No one will deny, s he witnessed the unimaginable.

The case will now be handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation since it involves an officer’s family member but Hazlehurst police will still assist, according to the Hazlehurst Police Department Chief, Darian Murray, per the story from WLBT.

There are currently no further details on what led to the shooting or any suspects involved.