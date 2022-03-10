A new police report has disclosed the details of the death of Zoe Sozo Bethel. Bethel was crowned as Miss Alabama for American Strong 2021 and died Feb. 18 due to head injuries sustained after falling from her brother’s 3rd floor apartment. According to the report, obtained by DailyMail.com, she had ingested an unknown substance and had run ‘full speed’ toward the balcony. She was 27 years old.

Police initially investigated Bethel’s death as a suicide. However, her family did not believe she would take her own life because she was a “devout believer in Jesus,” reported DailyMail.com. Per the police report, she had taken an “unknown amount of unknown suspected narcotics” while at a restaurant with her brother, Santiago Roman, leading her to feel unwell.

From DailyMail.com:

‘The victim took off her clothing and went to take a shower. Mr. Roman stated that even after taking a shower the victim was still not feeling well and began acting very strange,’ the report goes on. ‘Mr. Roman called out the victim’s name to tell her to get back inside. The victim looked back and took off running full speed straight ahead. ‘Mr. Roman stated that the victim was not aware of the balcony railing in front of her. The victim’s bottom part of her body hit the railing and she fell over, landing on the first-floor parking lot. The police report states that a female bystander witnessed the plunge from the parking lot and dialed 911.

The caller reportedly told police Bethel was having a “breakdown” due to potential substance abuse. In another account, Roman told police Bethel was “acting erratically” and called her other brother, Zion Lemuel Bethel, before jumping off the 3rd floor, reported DailyMail.com.

Following the incident, the family shared Bethel had suffered severe damage to her brain and brain stem causing her to go into a coma, said her family via Instagram.

From PEOPLE:

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” Bethel’s family said at the time, adding, “We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.” “This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her,” Bethel’s family continued.

Tributes for Bethel poured in from social media as her colleagues and friends remembered her legacy.

The Miss Alabama pageant shared their condolences via Instagram writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”

Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of Right Side Broadcasting Network also remembered Bethel in a tweet writing, “Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace.”



Updated as of 3/10/2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET