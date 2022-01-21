On Thursday, one of André Leon Talley’s closest friends, mentees, and fashion icon in her own right, Naomi Campbell penned a touching tribute in honor of his passing.

Per People, in a series of relatively recent and throwback photos posted to Instagram, Campbell reflected on her friendship with Talley and the instrumental role he played in her personal and professional life.

“Dear André, Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form,” Campbell began. “Like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat. When I heard I reached out to @dvf who let me know you went peacefully without pain. So much to say but can’t say all , from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats , to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris and showing you different walks, to hosting my 40th birthday party in Antibes, to our last trip in 2019 to Nigeria. Africa”

She continued:

Everyone said you would cancel on me last minute and I refused to believe .. and there you came to Lagos with a wheelchair and all, and you embraced everyone and everyone embraced you .. you were animated, fun and seeing all the young Nigerian creatives sitting at your feet taking notes with admiration, to going to church on Easter Sunday in Lagos of which you said coming to Africa was like an epiphany for you .. Seeing you so happy and in your zone is how I choose to remember you.



She concluded, “Your unconditional love and support has never wavered, from encouraging me to pick up the phone and calling Anna Wintour and asking for my first American vogue cover September issue to giving me the the confidence to learn the Michael Jackson dance for our super bowl sobe commercial .. to just sitting in bed ordering room service watching tv, you were Andréa ray of light filled with laughter and positivity that played a huge impact of our ever lasting family ship. André is on his way to the otherside and will drape you all in divine larger than life luxury. I love you always Naomi. REST EASY KING”