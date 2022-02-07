Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants following the murder of Amir Locke by police. Frey said warrants where police do not have to announce themselves will be stopped and he will work with national experts on how to revise the department policy on no-knock warrants, reported PBS Newshour.



Advertisement

Frey’s office will work with activist DeRay McKesson and pr ofessor Peter Kraska of the School of Justice at Eastern Kentucky University to revise police department policies, according to PBS. Frey chose those two as they were influential in constructing Breonna’s Law, which made limited use of no-knock warrants a state law in Kentucky.



From PBS Newshour:

“No matter what information comes to light, it won’t change the fact that Amir Locke’s life was cut short,” Frey said in a statement. His office said that under the moratorium, a no-knock warrant can only be used if there is an imminent threat of harm, and even then the warrant must be approved by the chief. The search warrants that led the SWAT team to enter the apartment were filed under seal and will not be made public immediately. Gov. Tim Walz called Locke’s death “a tragedy” and said it showed the need for further examination of no-knock warrants.

The body camera footage of the shooting shows the police announce themselves, shouting at Locke, after they open the door. Locke, who was wrapped in a blanket on the couch, moves from under the blanket exposing the handgun beside him. Officer Mark Hanneman fired three shots at him and the video ends.



Locke’s family, activists and organizations expressed their anger over the situation.



From PBS:



The parents spoke at a news conference organized by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said Locke’s family was “just flabbergasted at the fact that Amir was killed in this way” and disgusted at how the Wednesday morning raid was conducted. They said he was law-abiding, with no criminal record, and had a permit to carry a gun.

Advertisement

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman defended Hanneman claiming he was put in a difficult position where he had to decide to protect himself and the other officers, via PBS. The city also released a still image from the body camera footage of Locke’s hand holding his firearm as if that is enough to validate Hanneman’s actions and suggest Locke had intentions to shoot.

From PBS:

A gun-rights group highlighted the timing of the raid, saying it appeared from the video that Locke was awakened by a confusing array of commands from officers pointing lights and guns at him. “Mr. Locke did what many of us might do in the same confusing circumstances, he reached for a legal means of self-defense while he sought to understand what was happening,” said Rob Doar, a spokesman for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Advertisement

Locke’s parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells, also shared in the press conference that they taught Amir how to handle interactions with police to make sure he would make it out of those encounters alive. Hanneman didn’t even give him a chance.



“My son was executed on 2/2 of 22. And now his dreams have been destroyed,” said Wells via PBS.

