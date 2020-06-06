Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand Commits $100 Million in Donations for Racial Justice

Photo : Jonathan Daniel ( Getty Images )

Former NBA star and forever basketball great Michael Jordan has pledged to donate $100 million over the next ten years to organizations working to ensure racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education. The massive joint commitment from Jordan and his Jordan Brand was announced on Friday.



In a statement announcing the donation, Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said they “embrace the responsibility” to drive real impact for the Black community.

From the statement:

Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same. Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.



The Jordan Brand hasn’t yet named specific organizations that will receive the funds.

Earlier in the week, The Last Dance star released a personal statement on the killing of George Floyd and other acts of racism and injustice.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”