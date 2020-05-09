Meet Magnolia, Gerber's New Spokesbaby

Magnolia Earl Photo : PRNewsfoto/Gerber

Magnolia Earl has a lot to celebrate: she is the winner of Gerber’s 2020 Photo Search contest and also turns one-year-old today.

Advertisement

We’re not surprised that the baby food brand was won over by this cherubic cutie pie’s adorably gummy smile and fabulous head wrap game.



Magnolia was chosen out of 327,000 entrants, Gerber announced in a press release Friday, saying she “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.”

Advertisement

She is the first adopted baby to win the ph oto contest, which is in its tenth year and was inspired by the company’s iconic logo.



“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” said Gerber.

You can expect to see Magnolia featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns over the next year—something beautiful to look forward to as we struggle through the dumpster fire that 2020 seems determined to be.

Magnolia’s family was also awarded $25,000 cash and other prizes for her winning picture.