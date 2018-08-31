The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is being laid to rest today in Detroit in what will be a star-studded celebration of her life, music and legacy. Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Bill Clinton and Stevie Wonder are just a few of the luminaries who will pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the Queen. Here’s a rundown of the (planned) schedule.

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort: 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter's House, Dallas 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church; 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

10:45-10:49 a.m. : Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

10:49-11:03 a.m. : Remarks: 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President, 10:51 a.m. : JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council 10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson

11:18-11:23 a.m. : Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal Victorie and Jordan Franklin

11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens

11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

12:00-12:15 p.m. : Personal Remarks 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District 12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C.

1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections 1:15 p.m. : Tyler Perry 1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress 1:20 p.m. : Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

1:30-1:34 p.m. : Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald's Restaurants 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA

2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir Although today’s schedule is clearly ambitious, you might as well spend the day watching, weeping, reminiscing, and most of all, enjoying the music, sweet music.