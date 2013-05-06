Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Lauryn Hill Sentenced to 3 Months in Prison

A judge has sentenced Lauryn Hill to three months in prison and an additional three months of home confinement for failing to pay taxes on about $1 million in earnings, the Associated Press reports. Suggested Reading Why Ari Lennox Admitting She Chose the Toxic Man Over the Good Guy Has the Internet in Shambles Terrence…

By










Published

A judge has sentenced Lauryn Hill to three months in prison and an additional three months of home confinement for failing to pay taxes on about $1 million in earnings, the Associated Press reports.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

Hill, a 37-year-old South Orange resident, pleaded guilty last year in the case.

During a forceful statement to the judge Monday, Hill explained she had always meant to eventually pay the taxes but was unable to during a period of time when she dropped out of the music business, echoing a defense she wrote last year in a long post online.

“I needed to be able to earn so I could pay my taxes, without compromising the health and welfare of my children, and I was being denied that,” Hill said Monday, without explaining what exactly triggered her actions.

Before the sentencing, her attorney had said Hill had paid more than $970,000 to satisfy the state and federal tax liabilities.

Hill had faced a maximum sentence of one year each on three counts. Her attorney had sought probation. 

Read more at NBC New York.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.