Peacock has rounded out the cast of Bel-Air, adding some familiar faces to play new characters.



Karrueche Tran (Claws), Duane Martin (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), April Parker Jones (If Loving You is Wrong), SteVonté Hart (Queen Sugar), Scottie Thompson (NCIS), and Charlie Hall (Single Drunk Female) have all joined the show in recurring roles.

Bel-Air is a dramatic reboot of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” according to a press release provided to The Root.

Per the same press release, Tran is “a top-tier social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her influencer business.”

Martin plays Steven Lewis, Phil’s “campaign manager on his run for LA District Attorney. Steven is a seasoned political strategist and has operated in Democratic Party politics for his entire career. He believes that he can help Phil win.”



Parker Jones plays Will’s mom Vy. “Having always put her son first, Vy makes the tough decision to send Will to live with her sister, even though they haven’t spoken in years.” Vernee Watson-Johnson recurred throughout Fresh Prince’s run as Will’s mom.

Hart plays Will’s best friend from West Philly, Tray. “With Will’s sudden departure to Bel-Air, Tray risks falling victim to the streets of West Philly.” A very young Don Cheadle played this role in the original.

Holt is Fred Wilkes, “the Police Chief and Lisa’s father. Wilkes and the Banks’ family have run in the same circles for years.” Thompson is interior designer Angela, “newly married to Police Chief and Lisa’s father, Fred Wilkes. Angela tries to navigate her new role in the family.” Lisa’s police officer dad was previously played by the legendary John Amos.

Beavers is Kylo, “a social media influencer. He provides Hilary Banks with an interview opportunity to join his influencer house.”

Barnhardt plays Connor Satterfield, who’s described as “Carlton’s best friend, lacrosse teammate and the most popular kid in school, second to Carlton. Connor crosses boundaries that cause tension between him and Will.”

Hall is Tyler Laramy, “a member of the Bel-Air Academy basketball team and one of Will’s good friends at school. Tyler is known for being the class-clown and pushing his teachers’ buttons.”

They join previously announced series regulars, Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The first three episodes of Bel-Air premiere Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.