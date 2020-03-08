Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden While Jesse Jackson Backs Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris, who took Joe Biden to task during a forceful debate-stage exchange in June, has come out to endorse him for the Democratic presidential nomination. Photo : Paul Sancya ( Associated Press )

What a difference a few months make.

On Sunday, former presidential hopeful Kamala Harris said she would do “everything in my power” to help elect Joe Biden into office in 2020.

The California senator, who seemed to be a formidable opponent – at least on the debate stage – before dropping out of the Democratic race for president on Dec. 3, officially endorsed the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office,” she wrote in a statement. “He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people.”

On Twitter, Harris posted a video — from Alabama to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — to extol the virtues of Biden.

“Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you,” Biden said in a retweet of her endorsement.

Meanwhile, civil rights icon Jesse Jackson is feeling The Bern.

Bernie Sanders announced the major endorsement on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, Jackson appeared with the Vermont senator during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan and said he chose Sanders after the senator’s campaign offered responses on 13 issues he raised, including protecting voting rights, increasing funding for historically black colleges and universities and committing to putting African Americans on the Supreme Court.

“With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate,” Jackson said in a statement.

“A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” the former Washington D.C. shadow senator continued. “The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today.”

On Dec. 31, 1988, Bernard Sanders threw his support behind presidential candidate Jesse Jackson at a campaign appearance at Montpelier City Hall in Vermont Photo : Toby Talbot ( Associated Press )

Jackson, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination in 1984 and 1988, noted that the Biden camp did not reach out or ask him for is support.

Both of the black political heavyweights’ endorsements arrive before the next round of primaries, with six states voting Tuesday, including Michigan and Mississippi.

The Democratic establishment’s move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success is shaping up.

Among his former rivals, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, mega billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan, Deval Patrick and John Delaney have endorsed Barack Hussein Obama’s Number 2.

Sanders – who was “the last straw” in dividing rap supergroup Public Enemy — has received the endorsement of ex-presidential hopefuls Marianne Williamson and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

Harris, who took Biden to task for his previous misdeeds regarding black people (particularly busing), ended a candidacy that could’ve made her the first black woman elected president.

The proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha, Sorority, Inc. said America “is at an inflection point. And the decision voters make this November will shape the country and the world our children and grandchildren will grow up in. I believe in Joe Biden.”