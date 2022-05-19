Multi-hyphenate star and Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx will be starring in an upcoming action film set to begin production this month.

Per Deadline, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will be seen next in Tin Soldier taking on the role of “The Bokushi, who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government–in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn– recruits Nash Cavanaugh, an ex-special forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.”

Costars Robert DeNiro will portray Ashburn with Scott Eastewood taking on the role of Cavanaugh. The film will be directed by Brad Furman who also penned the script with Jess Fuerst and is expected to begin filming next week in Greece.

In statement sharing the news, Furman explained: “I am honored to be a part of the team behind such an ambitious, important and deeply personal work in Tin Soldier. With awe-inspiring settings and set pieces built for the big screen, this is an original story about struggle, sacrifice and the power of love and acceptance. To collaborate with a cast of this caliber is beyond humbling. The individual inspiration they have brought to each role is like nothing I have seen before. This has been an exciting journey and my hope is the film is even more exciting for audiences around the world.”