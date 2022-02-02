An upcoming HBO documentary about the life and works of abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass is headed to HBO and HBO Max soon.

Advertisement

Just in time for Black History Month, the film—titled Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches—is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, written by David Blight according to Deadline. Executive produced by The Root co-founder Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Dyllan McGee, the feature will draw from 5 of Douglass’ most influential speeches and will be orated by a handful of today’s most impactful actors including Euphoria star Colman Domingo, Black Panther star Denzel Whitaker, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright, The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors, and Miss Juneteenth star Nicole Beharie. Moonlight’s Andre Holland will also serve as narrator for the film.

Deadline with more on the upcoming project:

“I Have Come To Tell You Something About Slavery” (1841) performed by Denzel Whitaker. At an anti-slavery convention, Douglass recounts his story of being raised as a slave publicly for the first time. “Country, Conscience, And The Anti-Slavery Cause” (1847) performed by Jonathan Majors. Douglass addresses the American Anti-Slavery Society on his return from the British Isles which he found to be more accepting and equitable than his own country. “What, To The Slave, Is The Fourth Of July?” (1852) performed by Nicole Beharie. Douglass reminds his audience of the continuing enslavement of his people, 76 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “The Proclamation And A Negro Army” (1863) performed by Colman Domingo. Douglass responds to the Emancipation Proclamation and calls for the Black man to be allowed to fight in the war. “Lessons Of The Hour” (1894) performed by Jeffrey Wright. Douglass urges America to eliminate prejudice and look to its founding principles.

Additionally, scholars and historians like David Blight, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Keidrick Roy, Sarah Lewis, artist Bisa Butler, poet Nzadi Keita, and Douglass descendant Ken Morris are also set to be featured to provide proper context and perspective on “Douglass’ modern relevance and the unprecedented level of fame and influence to which he rose.”

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches premieres Feb. 23 at 9p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.