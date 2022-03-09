The global men’s skincare market is expected to reach nearly $20 billion by 2027. But when it comes to hair and skincare products, black men are often an afterthought. Let’s face it, we don’t always think of self-care as something black men either want or need. And with unique issues like ingrown hairs and hyperpigmentation, most mass-market products don’t do the trick for men of color. But there is a crop of emerging brands coming through that are hoping to make a splash in the beauty industry and help black men put their best face forward.
Scotch Porter
Calvin Quallis knows how good men feel when they get a fresh cut from their barber and wants them to feel that way all the time. So after leaving corporate America to start a barbershop in his neighborhood, he began experimenting with natural ingredients to create a line of affordable grooming products designed with black men in mind. Quallis developed Scotch Porter products to help men look and feel their best from head to toe. And with notes of lavender, bergamot, and sandalwood, they’ll smell good too.
HIMstry Naturals
Daily shaving while in the U.S. Navy left Darnell Henderson’s skin irritated. So when he returned to civilian life, he began researching new ways to best care for his skin. Henderson discovered that black men’s skincare needs were different from those of women which meant they needed products they could call their own. With the help of chemists and skincare experts, he developed HIMstry Naturals which includes beard oils, cleansers and body washes that nourish and protect black men’s skin. Ingredients like green tea, ginger, and turmeric may sound more like things that belong in your kitchen, but HIMstry customers know first-hand just how great they are for the skin.
Frederick Benjamin Grooming
Michael James wanted to develop products that combat the specific skin problems many black men face, including razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Frederick Benjamin Grooming products are named after his grandfather, the original Frederick Benjamin and are made with essential oils like spearmint, clove, hemp seed, and nettle that hydrate and protect hair and skin without irritating. Whether you’re bald and bearded or have a curly top with a dark fade, there is a Frederic Benjamin regimen curated to help you look like you just stepped out of the barbershop when you groom at home.
Aaron Wallace
Barber Aaron Wallace launched his line of men’s hair and skincare products in 2016 from the Shear and Shine Barbershop in South London to help his clients who had trouble finding quality products that solved black men’s unique grooming needs. Wallace spent two years developing his products, and the result was Aaron Wallace, a line of vegan grooming goodness designed to nourish and protect black skin and hair. His 3-Step Hair Care System includes a Hydrating Beard & Hair Shampoo, Deeply Nourishing Hair & Beard Conditioner and Softening Hair & Beard Moisturizer. Customers love the smell of mango seed butter, coconut oil, and black seed oil-infused products.
buttah. by Dorion Renaud
To call yourself “the best skincare for melanin-rich tones” is no small statement, but the folks at buttah have scores of satisfied customers that are happy to testify. One reviewer wrote, “I have been using it for about 3 weeks and I can tell there are some changes happening. My dark spots are fading my skins seems to be more bright and awake.” In 2018, model and actor Dorion Renaud created buttah after trying a number of skin care products on himself with little success. Taking matters into his own hands, he uses natural ingredients to target common African-American skincare issues like dryness, discoloration, oiliness and blemishes.
