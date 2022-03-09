HIMstry Naturals

Daily shaving while in the U.S. Navy left Darnell Henderson’s skin irritated. So when he returned to civilian life, he began researching new ways to best care for his skin. Henderson discovered that black men’s skincare needs were different from those of women which meant they needed products they could call their own. With the help of chemists and skincare experts, he developed HIMstry Naturals which includes beard oils, cleansers and body washes that nourish and protect black men’s skin. Ingredients like green tea, ginger, and turmeric may sound more like things that belong in your kitchen, but HIMstry customers know first-hand just how great they are for the skin.

