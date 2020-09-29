Georgia Cop Pleads Guilty to Using Unneccessary Force on Black Man During Traffic Stop

Photo : alexfan32 ( Shutterstock )

A former Atlanta area cop is forbidden from working in law enforcement again after pleading guilty to using unnecessary force on a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop.



Advertisement

ABC News reports that former officer David Rose surrendered his law enforcement certification as a part of the plea deal he struck with the district attorney. His sentence also requires him to complete a year of probation, 40 hours of community service and an anger- management class. An indictment by a grand jury also charged Rose with violating the oath of a public officer, false official writings and making a false statement, though the plea deal dismissed these charges.



“Through his revealing words and actions, David Rose tarnished the badge that represents all the honorable and brave men and women who serve in law enforcement,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement Monday. “I am satisfied that he has been held accountable for his actions against Desmond Marrow.”



Advertisement

Rose, a white man, was fired after an investigation by the Henry County Police Department revealed he used unnecessary force while arresting Desmond Marrow on Dec. 2, 2017. Video shows Rose placing his hand on Marrow’s throat for several seconds while Marrow tells him he can’t breathe.



When announcing Rose’s firing in 2018, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman revealed that audio recorded by the cameras in Rose’s police cruiser caught him admitting to choking Marrow but saying he wouldn’t put that information in his official report.



Rose was responding to a call that alleged Marrow and another motorist were aggressively driving in the parking lot of a Target located in McDonough, Ga. A minute long clip of the arrest shows the officers sweeping Marrow’s legs and forcefully slamming him to the ground, even though he was handcuffed and wasn’t resisting. As he’s taken to the ground Marrow can be heard saying “I’m not even fighting back.” Rose then places his hand on Marrow’s throat while he’s handcuffed on the ground.



Andrea Boyd, Marrow’s attorney, said her client lost consciousness during the incident.



Advertisement

Marrow was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The terroristic threats charge was thrown out by a magistrate judge and the district attorney dismissed the felony obstruction charge.



Marrow’s legal team was satisfied with the result of the case; they particularly praised the decision to revoke Rose’s law enforcement certification. They are now calling on county officials to reach a settlement with Marrow.



Advertisement

Marrow was a former player for the University of Toledo football team and had a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2012 before being cut in the preseason. During a virtual news conference with his legal team, he said the incident had an effect on his marriage and his business. He added that he’s still thankful because, unlike George Floyd, he was able to go home to his kids.

“I learned to just not take those things for granted,” he said.