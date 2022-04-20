Nat Geo’s popular Genius series will be giving fans a double dose of historical figures in the forthcoming fourth season, telling the stories of civil rights icons Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Per Deadline, Genius: MLK/X will explore “the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of the pair. While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, by their sides, King and Malcolm X became synonymous with the civil rights era and the fight for racial and economic justice. While they met only once and often challenged each other’s views, neither would have been as successful without the other.”

This upcoming season will premiere on its new home, Disney+, and is set to be executive produced by Reggie Rock and Gina Prince-Bythewood under their Undisputed Cinema production banner with Jeff Stetson penning the script. Raphael Jackson, Jr. and Damione Macedon will serve as showrunners with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo. Anna Culp, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane and Sam Sokolow all tapped as executive producers.

“Malcolm and Martin are staggering icons, and we have been eager to explore the genius of these two very real men in a way that has not yet been seen,” the Bythewoods said in a statement. “We are excited to team up with Imagine Entertainment and 20th Television to reflect their amazing lives and contributions to civil rights and the urgency of today.”

News that the fourth season would focus on Dr. King was initially revealed during Disney’s Investor Day in Dec. 2020, but now viewers will be able to enjoy and learn about the life and legacies of two iconic leaders for the price of one. (Though you can’t put a price on what those two incredible men did for this country, by “price,” I do actually mean that Disney+ subscription price. So if you want to see, you’re gonna have to cough up some coins.)