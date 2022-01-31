The unsolved case of Keith Warren, a 19-year-old young Black man who was found hanging from a tree in 1986, will be at the center of a new docuseries and podcast, The Root has exclusively learned.

Per a press release sent, the series—titled Uprooted—comes from Discovery+ and NowThis and is set to chronicle Warren’s horrifying death in Silver Spring, Maryland, and his family member’s quest for justice.

“Never thoroughly investigated, Keith Warren’s sister Sherri has spent 35 years seeking the truth about what happened to her brother. Fighting systemic corruption at every turn, her end goal is to change Keith’s death certificate to reflect the truth. Featuring interviews with Keith Warren’s friends and family as well as both active and retired law enforcement, forensic experts, eyewitnesses and private investigators, Uprooted includes never-before-reported support for the probability Keith Warren did not die by suicide.”

In addition to the series, Uprooted will be also be accompanied by a podcast of the same name hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza. Featuring a variety of academics, activists, artists, and culture critics, the six-part podcast will “dive deeper into inequitable systems that influenced the outcome of Keith’s case and the impact that remains today” and “peel back the layers and shed light on the criminal investigations, police corruption, media accountability, the ‘perfect victim,’ and generational trauma. Guests set to be features include actor, activist and BLD PWR founder Kendrick Sampson, activist Linda Sarsour, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, sociologist Nancy Wang-Yuen, Uprooted director Avril Z. Speaks and more.



“This is a story that needs to be heard by everyone,” said Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery Lisa Holme. “Our partners at NowThis did an incredible job uncovering new information and gaining access to those most intimately involved in the case. It is a story about the fight against injustice and corruption that resonates as much today as when it first occurred.”

Added Executive Producer of NowThis Originals Matt McDonough,“This docuseries is the culmination of a years-long effort at NowThis to shed light on the true circumstances behind Keith Warren’s tragic death, and amplify the voice of his sister Sherri who has fought tirelessly for justice. We’re proud to partner with Discovery to tell this important story that has gone unseen and unheard, and to continue to illuminate vital issues like corruption and racial injustice – issues with which our audience is deeply engaged.”

Uprooted premieres Feb. 18 on Discovery+.