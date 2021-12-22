Like this Black woman in New Jersey, it looks like Black people all over the country are looking for a Black representation of Santa. In Appleton, Wisconsin, a Black couple has found it.

According to the Post-Crescent, Asia Hokett and Brandan Barber wanted to give their 14-month old son Ean Barber a Christmas he would never forget. So they looked up where they could find a Black Santa. What they found was an African Heritage Inc.’s Soulful Holiday Village event, which had a Black Santa present.



From The Post-Crescent:

“Living in a predominantly white area now and coming from the South, where we’re accustomed to certain traditions and experiences, it was imperative the first picture with Santa was with a Santa that looks like him,” said Hokett of the photo she envisioned for her son, 14-month-old Ean Barber. The ability to see a Black Father Christmas was a draw not only for Hokett and Barber but hundreds of others who flocked to the event. After 28 years in existence, African Heritage’s first Black-centric Christmas event turned out some 500 people. For many, it presented the first chance to see themselves accurately reflected in the man with a white beard, big belly and red suit. The experience had a big emotional impact among the attendees. While Ean Barber was able to see a Black Santa at 14 months old, William Manns had to wait until age 50 to have the same experience.

50? Wow, that’s a long time.



According to the Post-Crescent, Manns drove from Oshkosh, Wisconsin with his children so they could all experience meeting Black Santa for the first time.



Isn’t that cute?



Black Santa Claus himself had some things to say on the importance of his presence at the event.



From The Post-Crescent:

Mr. Claus said he is aware of how hard the holiday season can be. Being present for people to see themselves in the biggest symbol of the season is a role he is more than willing to take on. “This time of season people need to have something they can be excited about,” Mr. Claus told The Post-Crescent. “We have all kinds of stuff happening in this world. To see everyone smiling, it just warms my heart.” Children like Andreas Bloechl-Karlsen sought his approval on a holiday painting and there was seldom a minute when he wasn’t listening to the wishlist of a child. He understands, too, the significance of the kids looking up to a face that reflects their own. “I live for the people that are telling me they’ve never seen a Black Santa or one that looks so authentic,” Mr. Claus said.

The co-founder of African Heritage, Bola Delano-Oriaran, agrees with Santa and recognizes that during the coronavirus pandemic, Black people have suffered a lot. As a result, African Heritage Inc thought it would be great to organize an event to bring happiness to Black people, according to the Post-Crescent.



Having a Black Santa was a no-brainer.

