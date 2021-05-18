DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Speaks Out In the Aftermath of His Death; ‘He Was Never Afraid of Passing On’

DMX and Tashera Simmons attend the New York Premiere of “Never Die Alone” on March 24, 2004 in New York City. Photo : Evan Agostini ( Getty Images )

It’s been nearly four weeks since the public memorial service was held for beloved rapper and forever Ruff Ryder DMX. Now, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons is finally speaking out and giving some bittersweet insight into how things have been for her and her family.



In a recent interview with People’s People Everyday podcast, Simmons discussed just how she and their children have been coping with their loss as well as the effect DMX’s last interview on TV One’s Uncensored had on her.

“I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get over that ‘not enough time with their dad’ thing; it’s a tough time,” Simmons shared on the podcast. “At the same time, I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand.”

Perhaps a large part of that understanding arguably comes from the things revealed during Sunday night’s episode of Uncensored: DMX, which has been confirmed to be the New York native’s final interview.

“I didn’t know that it was filmed,” Tashera explained. “When they called me, I didn’t realize that this was the last interview that he’d done. And the things that he talked about in it were so powerful to them, stories that he spoke about of myself and him that I didn’t even remember, really, until...They literally had to replay it.”

The couple, who were married for 15 years, share four children together including three sons and one daughter. Earl “DMX” Simmons died at age 50 on April 9, at White Plains Hospital in New York.

Additionally, Ruff Ryders To The Rescue, the philanthropic arm of Ruff Ryders Entertainment has announced a new initiative to honor both the legacy and life of George Floyd and D MX .

Per a press release sent to The Root, The “Ryde4Lyfe” Ryde Out is set to take place this Saturday, May 22 in Houston, Texas. In collaboration with the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Justice, the goal is help raise awareness and push Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The Ryde4Lyfe Bike Tour will occur globally, highlighting a different cause each month.

For more information on how to take part, be sure to visit www.ruffryders2therescue.org.