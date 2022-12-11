Sean Diddy Combs just announced a new release, and we’re not talking about a remix. The 53- year- old music mogul took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he is the proud papa of a newborn daughter.



“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he writes before shouting out his own mother and other children.



“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.



Advertisement

What’s worth noting is that there are no confirmed reports of who the mother of this child is, but according to TMZ, the baby was born back in October. Other sources have pointed out that the tweet doesn’t specify if Diddy is the father at all, and that perhaps he’s the child’s grandad. But then again, would there have been a need to shout out his kids…if one of them was the parent?



In addition to the sense of shock permeating the internet from the news, folks are also wondering…where does Yung Miami fit into all of this? Diddy and the City Girls rapper have reportedly been connected since June 2021, but officially confirmed their status during an episode of Miami’s Caresha Please this past summer.



When Diddy turned the tables on Miami during the taping to ask his own questions, he pressed her on her dating life.



“I’m having fun, I’m living my best life. Doing what the f*ck I want.” She then added, “I’m in an entanglement, I’m on my Jada [Pinkett Smith] shit.”



Advertisement

Caresha then asked Diddy to clarify their specific arrangement to which he responded:



“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times.” The two also joked about how twins run in the Combs family, and how Miami wanted a set of her own. Diddy casually mentioned that he wanted more kids as well. But while the two seem to still be going strong with the most recent sighting of the pair being just this week, no one is sure if Miami was aware of the baby’s birth at all.



Advertisement

Either way, congratulations Papa Diddy Pop!

