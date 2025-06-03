Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are LGBTQ+

There was a time when Black gay and lesbians were denied the freedom to live in their truth. Even today, society has othered their identities and marginalized their community. And yet, the LGBTQ+ community continue to thrive in the face of adversity while they remain in pride unity. As we enter into Pride Month, let’s give a shout out to our Black members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Although the “Wicked” actress has not publicly confirmed she is a lesbian, she does identify as queer and bisexual. According to sources, Erivo first spoke about her sexuality in August 2022, where she discussed her journey of self-acceptance and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Tramell Tillman

Cast member Tramell Tillman poses during a photocall for the film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” Out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The “Severance” star has spoken out on being a gay man and its potential impact on his acting career. In recent interviews, Tillman shared he was initially nervous about coming out, fearing it may hinder his career growth. Everything shifted after experiencing one significant dream – he was standing centerstage and off to the side, he saw a man holding a baby. In that moment, he decided he wanted to live as his authentic self.

Ice Spice

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The “In Ha Mood” rapper has never shied away from her queer sexuality. In interviews, she has confirmed that she is bisexual and has spoken about her music’s appeal to a wide range of audiences, emphasizing her strong connection to the LGBTQ+ community.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson poses during a photocall for the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner as part of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tessa Thompson is known for her iconic supporting roles in films such as “Dear White People” and “Sylvie’s Love”, the Los Angeles native will never bite her tongue to confirm her attraction to women. In previous interviews, Thompson opened up about her queer sexuality and highlighted her “loving” relationship with previous partner, Janelle Monae.

Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor was a renowned and influential stand-up comedian who was known for his raw, gritty, and provocative takes on life was also living a life under the radar. Multiple sources including his widow, Jennifer Lee, and friend Quincy Jones, have confirmed that Pryor had sexual relationships with both men and women. How can we forget about Jones spilling the tea about Pryor and Marlon Brando’s rumored sexual relationship?

Tyler The Creator

IG: @feliciathegoat

Known for his controversial rap lyrics, Tyler The Creator has never explicitly labeled his sexuality, he will frequently reference attraction to both men and women in his lyrics and interviews. In previous interviews, he called his sexuality “a grey area” while still claiming to live a private life.

Amandla Stenberg

Instagram: @amandlastenberg

In a 2018 interview, “The Hunger Games” actress shared that she identifies as gay, citing that she experiences romantic love with women only. The child star shared how she overcame internalized homophobia and the importance of self-expression.

Willow Smith

Instagram: @willowsmith

The 24 year old music star opened up about her sexuality and relationship preferences. In 2019, she stated “I love men and women equally,” identifying as bisexual and expressing interest in polyamorous relationships.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keke Palmer is known for keeping it real with her fans, including being candid about her gender identity as fluid and complex. In 2023, the “Akeela and The Bee” star was honored with a Vanguard Award for her commiment to LGBTQ+ activism during the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala. In her speech, she opened up about her own self-identity journey. “I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion,” Palmer share. “I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

Victoria Monet

Instagram: @victoriamonet

Victoria Monet first came out as bisexual in 2018 via a post on X, later explaining that she wanted to remain true to herself. Since then, she recounted her relationship with women including with R&B singer, Kehlani.

The singer has a three year old daughter, Hazel, from a previous relationship.

Golda Rosheuvel

Instagram: @goldarosheuval

Known for her role as Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix show, Bridgeton, the actress has spoken publicly about her journey to self acceptance and when she discovered her attraction to women.

Currently, she is in a long term relationship with partner Shirleen Mula.

Jeremy Pope

Instagram: @jeremypope

The former “Pose” actor is loud and proud about being a Black queer man. He shared his story on how he came out to his family in 2013 while starring in a stage play, The Choir Boy and has since become a visible advocate for authencity in Hollywood.