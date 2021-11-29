Vice has revealed a first look at one of the final projects of late actor Michael K. Williams with the teaser for Black Market. The documentary series hosted by Williams is set to debut Season 2 Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 pm.

Advertisement

Deadline reports, Black Market Season 2 “explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and unravels how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. Offering an unflinching look into the lives of people operating in these illegal markets, host Michael K. Williams examines how these shadow economies have evolved since his journeys in the first season of the show.”

Williams died on Sept. 6 at his home in Brooklyn. The Emmy nominated actor, who was most well-known for his role as Omar on The Wire, was 54.

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” said Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group. “Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard – especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

With “an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist,” Black Market features Williams’ signature compassion and humanity for its subjects.

“While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael, it’s also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line,” said executive producers Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven and Matt Goldman in a joint statement. “Michael was a gifted storyteller, who poured his heart and soul into his work both on and off screen. Black Market serves as a bridge between them.”

“Black Market was more than a TV show for Michael. It was a mirror to a life he lived,” they continued.” “An everyday struggle to transcend life’s obstacles. That fight isn’t always pretty but his documentary storytelling is a testament to the brilliance of everyday people making their way in a complicated world. We’re incredibly proud to be able to share this work with you.”