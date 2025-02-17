Black GenZ Twins Hear These White Music Icons, from Dolly Parton to Nirvana, for the First Time and Their Reactions Go Viral

If you’ve been on Tiktok or Youtube lately, you probably have seen twins, Tim and Fred Williams. The Gen Zs have been discovering and reacting to iconic white artists from the 1960s to the 1990s for a while now. What’s so adorable about the young men? It’s the pure joy on their faces the moment they hear these unfamiliar voices that happen to be familiar to anyone over the age of 30. We have compiled a list of their videos for you not just to take in the great music but to watch their hilarious and joyful critiques. Oh and for those who don’t know who these icons are we’ve given you some background of some of the greatest Music legends ...ever. You welcome.
Phil Collins
Collin’s was one of the biggest names in the ‘80s, and with eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and many more awards. His debut solo album “Face Value” was released in 1981. The album included the legendary song “In the Air Tonight,” and according to Smooth Radio, the song reached number two in the UK and sold three million copies here in America.
Reaction to Phil Collins
Watch as these twins first take in the iconic song “In the Air Tonight,”though a little skeptical at first, the song manages to win their respect.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton wrote some of the big hits that Black Stars such as Whitney House and Beyonce have made famous to a new generation such as “Jolene” and “I will always love You.” Parton first found success with the release of her debut Album “Hello, I’m Dolly.” This led to her being invited to perform on the Porter Wagoner Show. Wagoner was a very popular country music singer. According to Dolly Parton’s official website, Parton quickly became a regular feature. Parton has won 10 Grammy Awards and made into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, it is undeniable that she is one of the most iconic female country singers.
Reaction to Dolly Parton
In this video, the twins react to Dolly Parton’s heartbreaking single “Jolene,” where she pleads to gorgeous Jolene not to steal her man.
Queen
Maybe the most iconic band of the ‘70s, Queen has sold over 300 million albums worldwide, have two number one hits and four top 10 hits, according to Billboard. Lead singer and frontman Freddie Mercury was responsible for writing their hit song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which became their first number one single in the UK in 1975. While in the United States “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” was their first number one single in 1980, according to Udiscover Music.
Reaction to Queen
Reacting to Queen’s live performance of “Love of My Life,” at their 1986 Wembley stadium performance, they are blown away by Freddie Mercury’s vocal power.
Nirvana
Formed by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic, Nirvana was likely the biggest rock band in the 1990s. According to IMDB the band went through many drummers, but Dave Grohl, who joined in 1990 stayed the longest. The band released three full-length studio albums, and after Cobain’s death in ‘94, the band split. However, their still manages to have a cult following and they are regarded as one of the most influential bands in rock and roll history, according to Spotify.
Reaction to Nirvana
Reacting to Nirvana’s most popular song, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” these twins can’t help head bopping.
Carpenters
Brother and Sister Richard and Karen Carpenter first started as an instrumental band known as the “The Richard Carpenter Trio.’’ They won a battle of the bands contest in 1966, according to IMDB. In fact, it was Richard who first started to help his sister Karen develop her singing voice as they began to make demo tapes in 1969 and signed to A&M records. Although the duo were ridiculed in the 1970s for not being a part of the rock and roll scene, they earned major success with their album “Close To You,” and their single “We’ve Only Just Begun,” which earned them two Grammy Awards.’
Reaction to the Carpenters
Here the twins react to that iconic love song that is “Close To You” and their reactions make it clear why the song was such a hit.
Fleetwood Mac
Inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and winning the BRIT Award for Outstanding contribution to music in the same year, Fleetwood Mac sold more than 100 million records worldwide, according to IMDB. They British-American rock band formed in 1967 and was founded by drummer Mick Fleetwood. After Mick Fleetwood was introduced to folk duo Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, he asked Buckingham to be the bands lead guitarist, which she agreed to on the condition that Stevie Nicks also joined the band, forming the iconic Fleetwood Mac that is known today.
Reaction to Fleetwood Mac
Reacting to “The Chain,” the bands from their 1977 album “Rumours” the twins are taken away by the beat drop of the drums and bass.
Bee Gees
Brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb formed the Bee Gees in 1958. The Brothers have sold over 120 million records worldwide, which makes them among the best-selling music artist of all time, according to IMDB. The band was responsible for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack which brought success to the band and the iconic disco film. The trio first won a Grammy for their single “How Deep is Your Love,” and in 2003 won the Grammy Legend Award.
Reaction to Bee Gees
Listening to the bands most popular song “Stayin’ Alive,” the twins can’t resist the groove of the disco era.
Aerosmith
Aerosmith is the best selling American hard rock band of all time, according to IMDB. Their hit song, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” is a rock ballad that has withstood the test of time. During their career the band has over 20 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums. The band is sometimes referred to as “The Bad Boys From Boston,” since that’s where they were formed.
Reaction to Aerosmith
As they attempt to harmonize and sing along with the song, the twins cannot resist the tunes that Aerosmith put out.
Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash, known as one of the best-selling musicians of all time, sold over 90 million records worldwide, according to Last.FM. Cash wasn’t just a country music artist, he also embraced other genres such as blues, folk, gospel and even some rock and roll.
Reactio to Johnny Cash
Here the twins react to what could be considered Johnny Cash’s most popular song.