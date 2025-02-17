Black GenZ Twins Hear These White Music Icons, from Dolly Parton to Nirvana, for the First Time and Their Reactions Go Viral

If you’ve been on Tiktok or Youtube lately, you probably have seen twins, Tim and Fred Williams. The Gen Zs have been discovering and reacting to iconic white artists from the 1960s to the 1990s for a while now. What’s so adorable about the young men? It’s the pure joy on their faces the moment they hear these unfamiliar voices that happen to be familiar to anyone over the age of 30. We have compiled a list of their videos for you not just to take in the great music but to watch their hilarious and joyful critiques. Oh and for those who don’t know who these icons are we’ve given you some background of some of the greatest Music legends ...ever. You welcome.