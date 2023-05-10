Beauty Products You Need Now For a Gorgeous Summer Glow

Melanated skin is already beautiful. But when the sun hits it, forget about it. You may not be able to take a Caribbean vacation this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock a shimmery, sun-kissed complexion all season. We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty and makeup products that are guaranteed to leave your skin with a gorgeous glow.
Lancome Nutrix Royal Body Cream
We couldn’t stop staring at Anok Yai at the Met Gala. And while we can’t tell you how to get her long legs, you can get her gorgeous glow with a little help from Lancome Nutrix Royal Body Cream ($47). Kiss your dry winter skin goodbye with this super soft hydrating cream that feels like butter and leaves you glistening without being greasy.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray
Make your makeup last longer with the Dewy Set Setting Spray ($26) from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Use it alone when you want to add a little glimmer, or as a finishing touch after makeup to keep your face fresh. And the light coconut-vanilla scent is a sweet-smelling bonus.
Lancome Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss
If you want lips with a soft shimmer that lasts, try Lancome Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss ($24). This gorgeous gloss leaves your lips hydrated for at least four hours without that annoying sticky feeling.
e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand
The lightweight formula of the Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand from e.l.f. ($9) gives you a dewy look wherever you apply it.
Pat McGrath Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence
Cardi B glows everywhere she goes. But her Met Gala look was especially stunning, thanks to Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence ($86) from Pat McGrath. Layer it on clean skin before you moisturize to add an extra layer of hydration – and that coveted glow. One happy customer wrote, “Love this! Provides amazing hydration and gives the most gorgeous glow!!! It works so well under my makeup! I use it daily! Such a good purchase!”
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant
You probably already know about the wonder that is cocoa butter. But if you’re not up on Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil ($6.50), you should be. It absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling greasy and leaves you with a radiant glow. Trust us, your dry skin will thank you for this one.
Saie - Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
Glowy Super Gel ($28) from Saie is a water-based lumizer that brightens your skin and leaves it feeling silky smooth.
One happy customer wrote, “After using this for a few weeks I AM IN LOVE! It makes my skin look perfectly dewy and it adds a little bit of sparkle. It also highlights in the perfect places!”
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
If you’re looking to give your complexion a boost of radiance, you have to try the Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) from e.l.f. Mix it with your favorite foundation for a camera-ready look.
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil ($9.99) adds a perfectly radiant finishing touch to your moisturized skin. Black women helped formulate the product, so you already know it’s got everything our skin needs.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Add a little extra shimmer to your cheeks, eyelids or anywhere that needs a little boost with the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick ($32) from Fenty Beauty. Once you swipe it on, it’s easy to blend.
L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Give yourself a fresh natural glow with True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer from L’Oreal Paris ($11.50), a lightweight tinted moisturizer. It comes in four shades that you can wear alone or under makeup to add a touch of shine to your complexion.
Milani Glow Luminizing Liquid Bronzer
Look like someone who spent a week on a beach without leaving home with Milani Glow Luminizing Liquid Bronzer ($11.99). Made with jojoba extract, it promises to leave your skin feeling soft and looking radiant.
Jergens Natural Glow Melanin Glow Body Lotion
We’ve all got glow potential. Sometimes, we just need a little help bringing it out. Jergens Natural Glow Melanin Glow Body Lotion ($10.99) is specifically formulated for melanated skin with cocoa and shea butters and bronze luminizers to accentuate your natural beauty.
Supergoop Glowscreen
We can’t get enough of Supergoop’s Glowscreen ($38). It’s a primer with SPF that gives your skin a dewy foundation while protecting it from harmful UV rays.