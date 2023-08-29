Ayanna Pressley and Ibram Kendi School Vivek Ramaswamy Over "Shameful" KKK Comments

If there’s one thing that’s clear so far about the Republican presidential primary field, it’s that Vivek Ramaswamy is vying for most out-of-pocket Republican candidate. From arguing that climate change is a “hoax” in a televised debate while much of the country was sweltering in record heat waves, to claiming that Donald Trump, the former President currently facing 91 federal and state criminal charges, is “the best President of the 21st Century,” Ramaswamy will say pretty much anything for attention. But his recent comments had Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley saying enough is enough.

While at a campaign event, Ramaswamy called Representative Pressley and antiracist professor and author Ibram X. Kendi “modern grand wizards of the modern KKK.” It’s worth noting that Kendi (literally) wrote the book on anti-racism, and Pressley made history as the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

Over the weekend, the Congresswoman took the time to explain why the comparison was “deeply offensive.”

“In one of my childhood memories that is deeply embedded in that my own ancestors and living family members have been brutalized, lynched, raped by the Ku Klux Klan,” said Pressley on MSNBC. “I recall when my family member had moved into a predominantly white cul-de-sac in the 80s when I was a child. And we had a cross burned in our lawn.”

Despite the absurdity of Ramaswamy’s rhetoric, Pressley says she’s not letting him take any more of her mental energy. “So, for me, as deeply shameful and offensive and dangerous as his words are, he is not occupying any real estate in my mind,” she said. “I remain squarely focused on the work of undoing the centuries of harm that has precisely been done to Black Americans and charting a path of true restorative justice and racial justice forward.”

Kendi, author of How to be an Antiracist, didn’t mince words either when asked about Ramaswamy’s statements. “The modern Klan actually hates me, and you know who the modern Klan loves? The very candidate that Vivek praises every chance he gets, and that’s Donald Trump,” Kendi told MSNBC.

We’re not sure where to begin here, but there’s a few things worth noting. As Kendi correctly pointed out, the KKK still exists and in 2016, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke endorsed Trump—Ramaswamy’s favorite former POTUS, for President. That same year, the Crusader, a KKK newspaper, also endorsed him. Duke endorsed Trump again in 2020.



And Ramaswamy seems to be following the tired (and mostly unsuccessful) political script of nonwhite GOP candidates who spew anti-Black talking points in an attempt to gain credibility on the right. Ramaswamy spent Sunday morning denying white supremacy on national television in the wake of a racist shooter who killed three Black people with an AR-15 decorated with Swastikas. His triggering, and wrong AF rant about the Civil War is viewed by some as a reason for longtime former CNN host Don Lemon’s hasty departure from the network where he once hold down prime time.



As far back as 2003, Ramaswamy was caught on camera during a Democratic presidential town hall questioning the political experience of the Rev. Al Sharpton—rich for a guy who at the time was still in undergrad, even richer for a guy who today, at age 38, has no discernable political experience.



Vivek Ramaswamy seen in 2003 footage questioning Rev. Sharpton’s experience

While it would be great to say that after a brief schooling, Ramaswamy learned his lesson, that’s definitely not what happened. In a later interview with CNN, the Republican candidate doubled down, arguing that he only wanted to spark a discussion.

It doesn’t seem like the entrepreneur-turned-candidate is going away anytime soon. He surged in the polls following his bombastic debate performance earlier this month. So his KKK comments are likely only a drop in the bucket.