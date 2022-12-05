Former Texas police officer Aaron Dean is headed into his murder trial for the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, per The Associated Press. Dean’s attorney argued that he saw Jefferson pointing a gun at him from inside her home. However, Jefferson’s nephew, the last person who saw her alive, may have invalidated that argument in his testimony.



Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew Zion Carr, who was eight years old at the time, when she heard suspicious noises behind her house, reports say. She pulled her gun as she went to scope out the area. Per the bodycam footage, Dean and another responding officer were walking around the back of her house, unannounced, when Dean caught a glimpse of Jefferson with the firearm and shot at her through the glass.

In court Monday, Carr denied for the second time that Jefferson raised the gun. The defense argued he originally told detectives the gun was raised but he denied that statement on the stand. Assistant District Attorney Ashlea Deener suggested Jefferson may have believed Dean and his colleague were intruders, similar to how Kenneth Walker believed the officers who killed Breonna Taylor were breaking into his home too.

Based on the pre-trial hearings, the odds aren’t looking too good for Dean given District Judge George Gallagher rejected his team’s requests to change the venue of the case.

