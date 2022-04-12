The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick - Hot Mama ($13)

Anyone who knows me knows I love a red lip. But I don’t love the stains red lipstick can leave on masks, coffee cups and sometimes your teeth, if you’re not careful. This liquid matte lipstick from The Lip Bar goes on your lips like a gloss, but stays on your lips all day without leaving them feeling dry. Hot Mama is the perfect red shade that looks just as good at work as it does for a night out. CEO, Melissa Butler left the corporate grind to start making vegan lipsticks in her Brooklyn kitchen. After a Shark Tank rejection, Butler built her brand into a thriving brand that can be found in Walmart and Target stores across the country.

