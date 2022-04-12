Makeup is my guilty pleasure. Just a little bit of bronzer, lip gloss and mascara is sometimes all I need to put a little extra swagger in my step. But my love for lip gloss can easily turn into an expensive obsession, if I’m not careful. That’s why I’m always looking for products that won’t break the bank. I’ve rounded up some of my personal favorite products from Black-owned brands that prove you don’t have to spend a lot to look great. And the best part? They’re under $20!
The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick - Hot Mama ($13)
Anyone who knows me knows I love a red lip. But I don’t love the stains red lipstick can leave on masks, coffee cups and sometimes your teeth, if you’re not careful. This liquid matte lipstick from The Lip Bar goes on your lips like a gloss, but stays on your lips all day without leaving them feeling dry. Hot Mama is the perfect red shade that looks just as good at work as it does for a night out. CEO, Melissa Butler left the corporate grind to start making vegan lipsticks in her Brooklyn kitchen. After a Shark Tank rejection, Butler built her brand into a thriving brand that can be found in Walmart and Target stores across the country.
Beauty Bakerie Queen of Tarts Bar ($18)
Mompreneur Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011. A battle with breast cancer caused Nicole to rethink the things she was putting on and in her body, and the result is a sweet line of non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics. The Queen of Tarts Bar face palette is a great travel-sized blush that is perfect for giving your face a little glow on the go!
BLK/OPL TRUE COLOR® Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15 ($11.95)
Drugstore beauty buyers will remember Black Opal as a long-time fixture. But in 2019, Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack gave the brand a reboot and relaunched it as BLK/OPL. Their True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation is a makeup bag must-have for touching up any imperfections. Take advantage of the virtual try-on feature on their website to see which one of the 24 shades is right for you. One happy customer wrote, “Definitely a holy grail product in my makeup kit for clients and myself. There are so many shades for melanated skin and the coverage is insane!!! Plus the price point is a plus too!! I will never discontinue use of this foundation shade. NEVERRRER!!!”
Juvia’s Place Bronzed Rustic Eyeshadow Palette ($14)
Chichi Eburu created Juvia’s Place to be a cosmetics brand with bold shades that are suited for melanated mamas of practically every hue. The eye shadows, lipsticks, and bronzers allow users to create show-stopping looks. The Bronzed Rustic Eyeshadow Palette is a beautiful mix of matte and shimmery shadows in neutral tones that can take you from day to night.
OOO Polish - The Essential Nudes Set ($22)
Ok, so technically this one is more than $20, but considering you get four bottles of polish in this set, I think we can sneak it in here. OOO was created to give women of color quality nail polish in a variety of shades that compliment their skin tones. With The Essential Nudes Set you get four neutral shades that range from butterscotch to milk chocolate and are perfect for every day wear.
BLK/OPL Precision Eye Definer ($8)
You’ve got to give it up to BLK/OPL for these bold eyeliners that are sure to make your eyes pop. The Precision Eye Definer is a smudge-proof liner, so your face will look fresh all day. And they’re made with soothing aloe vera and chamomile extracts, making them safe for sensitive eyes.
Uoma Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara Mini ($10.95)
Uoma Beauty was founded by Nigerian born beauty executive, Sharon Chuter. Uoma, which means “beautiful,” is exactly how you’ll feel when you’re wearing her products. The Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara is designed to give your lashes length and volume for days. And the mini version is the perfect way to get all that is great about this brand for less. I love that it’s made with all-natural ingredients like avocado oil and golden jojoba oil. One happy customer wrote, “I have to say this was the best mascara i’ve ever used!! It gave me instant lashes!!”
