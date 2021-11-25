If 2020 was the darkest timeline, 2021 was the weirdest. On television, everywhere we looked there were new trends and shocking announcements. Yes, there were the usual cancellations and deaths, but some of those weren’t exactly surprises.

The uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic led studios to make hard choices and focus on new ideas. With everyone staying home, the industry was forced to evolve. We’re not claiming things have drastically changed, but some exciting new things are happening. These are 5 of our favorite TV surprises of 2021.