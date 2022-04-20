420: Weed Has Come A Long Way
Marijuana is now legal in 18 states and Washington, DC. But New York shows the most promise in righting the wrongs of the war on drugs.
Latest on The Root
420: Weed Has Come A Long Way
Laquan McDonald’s Killer, Already Released Early, Won’t Face Federal Charges Either
South Africa: Floods Claim Over 400 Lives, Thousands Displaced
Coachella, Rihanna, Jon Batiste, & Thandiwe Newton Make the News
Firing Squad Is Still A Legal Way To Die In The U.S.
Black-ish Finale, Oprah Interviews Viola Davis, & More Black TV
Herschel Walker & 5 Other Black Republicans White People Can Keep
Black Hack: Best Photo Trick For Brown Skin
Firearm Instructor Makes Racist Jokes About Black People & Guns
SoHo Karen Pleads Guilty To Being A Karen
200 Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Artworks
Gary Brown & Dwayne Haskins: A Tragic Week for the NFL
Ohio’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Is Also “Don’t Say Race”
Barack Obama, 90 Day Fiance, & Courtney B. Vance On TV This Week
Ketanji Brown Jackson: First Black Woman Supreme Court Justice
Rihanna Is The Richest Female Musician in The World