2023 NBA All-Star Weekend's Best Celebrity Sightings

With the NFL football season in our rear-view mirror, sports fans have shifted their attention to what’s happening courtside. Here are the celebs and sports figures we spotted throughout the long weekend.
Everett Osborne
The actor, who once played college basketball for Texas-Pan American, makes an entrance in royal purple.
Cordae
The 25-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter played with patterns for his red carpet appearance.
Sinque Walls
Attention to details made the look Walls sported extra special.
Monica Mcnutt
The New York City-based ESPN analyst and anchor was also a standout basketball player at Georgetown University.
Alex Toussaint
The famed Peleton instructor showed off his hoop skills at the Celebrity All-Star Game on February 17.
Janelle Monae
Monae took the court with confidence at the Celebrity All-Star game.
Dwyane Wade
Coach Wade looked completely focused before the game tip-off.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The dynamic duo struck a beautiful pose before the game began.
Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Tucker
It’s not surprising that these two would hold court at the Celebrity All-Star game.
21 Savage and Arike Ogunbowale
The two competitors were all smiles at the Celebrity All-Star game in Salt Lake City on February 17.
Lisa Leslie
Coach Lisa Leslie looks on during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
