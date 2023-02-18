2023 NBA All-Star Weekend's Best Celebrity Sightings

2023 NBA All-Star Weekend's Best Celebrity Sightings

See all the stars who mingled with ballers and more at this year's gathering in Salt Lake City.

Vanessa De Luca
Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP (Getty Images)

With the NFL football season in our rear-view mirror, sports fans have shifted their attention to what’s happening courtside. Here are the celebs and sports figures we spotted throughout the long weekend.

Everett Osborne


Everett Osborne

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The actor, who once played college basketball for Texas-Pan American, makes an entrance in royal purple.

Cordae

Cordae

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The 25-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter played with patterns for his red carpet appearance.

Sinque Walls

Sinque Walls

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Attention to details made the look Walls sported extra special.

Monica Mcnutt

Monica Mcnutt

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The New York City-based ESPN analyst and anchor was also a standout basketball player at Georgetown University.

Alex Toussaint


Alex Toussaint

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)



The famed Peleton instructor showed off his hoop skills at the Celebrity All-Star Game on February 17.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Monae took the court with confidence at the Celebrity All-Star game.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Coach Wade looked completely focused before the game tip-off.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The dynamic duo struck a beautiful pose before the game began.

Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Tucker

Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Tucker

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

It’s not surprising that these two would hold court at the Celebrity All-Star game.

21 Savage and Arike Ogunbowale

21 Savage and Arike Ogunbowale

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The two competitors were all smiles at the Celebrity All-Star game in Salt Lake City on February 17.

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie

Image for article titled 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend&#39;s Best Celebrity Sightings
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/ (Getty Images)

Coach Lisa Leslie looks on during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



