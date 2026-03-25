Yung Miami Reveals Why She Stood Up for Diddy’s Character During Trial

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart at Pangaea Studios on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Though it’s been three years since rapper Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs broke up in 2022, that didn’t stop her from lending her support to him as he faced his bombshell federal sex trafficking trial, which began in May 2025. Now, she’s revealing what led her to make that decision to speak out about the man she knew.

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If you’ll remember, a month before Diddy was sentenced, Miami, who was romantically linked to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from 2021 to 2023, was one of several people who wrote character letters in support of the Bad Boy mogul. While she made it clear that she couldn’t “speak on or defend anything that may have happened before,” she met Diddy (like that shocking video of him physically assaulting singer Cassie) and that she didn’t condone “any wrongdoing,” her personal experience with Diddy was overall positive. She described him as “a man of God” and someone who was supportive, philanthropic, and caring of both his community and his loved ones.

At the time, she faced severe backlash from many folks online who felt she was ignorant for standing beside him, given all the wild allegations that had come to light during the trial.

Now, in a new interview with Charlamagne tha God released on Tuesday (March 24), Miami is defending her decision to get involved in that way, explaining that she made the best decision that made sense for her life at the time. She also explained how Diddy was good to her, which made it difficult to speak to a version of him that she hadn’t experienced.

In an “Out of Context” interview @cthagod sat down w/ @yungmiami305 and explains why she continued to support Diddy, even though it impacted her negatively. “I can’t turn my back on someone that easily.” Full interview out at 8:30 AM on @YouTube! pic.twitter.com/njA7TMUjh3 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) March 24, 2026

“I think in life you always get put in a situation where you gotta, you know, make a life decision,” Miami said. “And you gotta look back and say like, ‘What makes sense for me right now?’ I can love this person, but I can love this person from a distance, or no, I can have a relationship with this person, but maybe I gotta come back to it. Like, maybe I gotta come back around, and I think that this was one of those situations.”

She later went on to say that she wrote the letter “for a changed man” but that she wouldn’t justify any BS.

“I think that the man that I met and that I experienced was changed. I’m not gonna justify some bullsh*t or like support some bull if I felt like that person wasn’t changed. I felt like the person that I met was changed. It was a different experience. So that’s why I wrote the letter,” she explained.

Miami later added that she lost a lot of deals, relationships and money due to her support of Diddy and that the only people she trusts now are God and her kids.