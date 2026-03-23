You Won’t Believe This Black Chicago Mom’s Real-Life Goldilocks Nightmare

While a fire or a burst pipe is the standard nightmare for any resident, one Chicago mother faced a scene straight out of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” when she stepped inside her front door to find the unthinkable.

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It was a quiet Sunday morning in the Windy City when Yanicee Miles returned home on the 2500 block of East 74th Street on March 15, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Upon her arrival around 8:23 a.m., the mother of three girls found her sanctuary violated, discovering two completely naked strangers sleeping in her bed without permission.

From the shadows of her South Side first-floor apartment hallway, even more movement emerged. A third stranger was found roaming inside Miles’ home, which she captured on video.

“I work hard for my sh*t, I got three f*cking babies,” the nursing student could be heard in the clip telling the alleged trespassers who made themselves at home.

The video cut off, but the terror lingered because the scene felt hauntingly familiar. Miles, 27, had previously complained about break-ins, which she said were ignored. “Two weeks before, I got a call when I was at work, and they told me that somebody kicked down my door. I did not expect to see nobody inside of my house at all,” Miles told Fox 32 Chicago.

After Chicago police were called to the residence, a 46-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. It’s unclear what happened with the third individual.

Miles admitted she is traumatized, but is determined to move forward. “I really pray, and praying is what got me through all of it,” she told Fox 32 Chicago. She also said she sympathizes with the suspects— whom she alleged had been squatting in the building because it’s practically abandoned— saying she hopes they can find stable housing as she focuses on healing.

The property, reportedly managed by Frontline Real Estate Partners one month after Miles signed her lease, has been boarded up in the days following the break-in.

Miles also made the decision to move out, with the help of a Good Samaritan.

When comedian and actor Dyon Brooks, also known as Mojo Brookzz, heard about the ordeal, he said Miles’ story “hit me— she’s a mother just trying to take care of her kids.”

He added, per Fox 32, “I’m from Chicago, and this city has supported me in so many ways. It was only right for me to give back and help her get a fresh start. Nobody should have to go through that and then start over with nothing.”