You’re Struggling, I’m Struggling, So Let’s Get Down on Some Election Memes

Like many Americans, I woke up with a feeling that can only be described as “The fuck are you talking about it’s close?! Nigga, these last four years and it’s close?!” Today is poised to be one of the most maddening, anxiety-inducing days in recent memory; which is saying something in a year that has included prolonged civil unrest, and a whole-ass pandemic.



To help you—OK, to help me—navigate the stress, I’ve compiled some of the best memes that have brought some much needed levity to an absurdly fucked up situation.

Twitter MVP Josiah Johnson went back to back this morning, dropping two memes that had me weak. Considering that the sitting president tried to declare preemptive victory last night and has spent this morning lamenting the “power and destruction” of mail-in ballots, these two hit just right.

Twitter user FunnyCHigh also left what is hopefully an accurate prediction of the day to come.



The Root’s own News Editor, Monique Judge, came through with the ideal solution to our current predicament.

While I think Biden and Trump would ultimately take each other out, if this is a tag team, falls count anywhere match, I think Kamala would rally with some solid offense and get a clean pin on Mike Pence for the W.

I’m just saying, All Elite Wrestling has a pay-per-view coming up this weekend. If this shit ain’t sorted out by then we may need to consider—as a nation—adding this match to the card.



Twitter user Playing Games came through with what is, hopefully, a fairly accurate representation of how it has felt to watch the Michigan race.

This meme is just calling me out. I was reassuring family members before the election that it’s going to take time this year, only to have found myself on Tuesday being like “WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT’S 6PM ON ELECTION DAY AND WE DON’T KNOW WHO’S GOT NEXT.”

Lastly, Pat Kimball accurately summed what it’s been like to read/write this piece.

I’m just tired, y’all. I’m sure you are, too. It’s going to be a crazy day that could very well turn into a crazy week. I hope, though, that this helped break up the chaos with a much needed dose of levity.



Stay sane, stay safe, and hopefully this anxious feeling will subside sooner rather than later.

