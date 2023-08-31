Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
The Root Institute

You’re Invited to The Root Institute 2023

Join The Root newsroom and America’s greatest Black minds for a full day of conversations in our nation’s capital.
Tatsha Robertson
For the second year in a row, Washington DC will serve as the illustrious backdrop for The Root Institute in September. This time, The Root newsroom will team up with Howard University to host our yearly symposium known for bringing together America’s greatest Black minds, from Stacey Abrams and Misty Copeland to Ava DuVernay and Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Reserve your spot at this exciting event now.

Taking place at one of the country’s most prestigious HBCUs, our team of editors and writers will share the stage with Black luminaries from every corner of the nation as we focus on the state of Black America and devise a blueprint for an even better one.

Leaders from the worlds of activism, public service, culture, and academia will come together at the Howard’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center for a full day of thought-provoking panels and lectures, exploring arts, business, advocacy, and legislation.

Confirmed speakers

Event details

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
10 am to 5 pm ET
Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University
2397 6th St NW, Washington, DC
General admission tickets | $5
Student admission tickets | free
With support from CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
New speakers and sessions will be added to the agenda ahead of September 20.

Join us September 20 in Washington DC for a discourse guaranteed to educate and inspire. Reserve your spot at this exciting event now.