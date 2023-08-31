You’re Invited to The Root Institute 2023

For the second year in a row, Washington DC will serve as the illustrious backdrop for The Root Institute in September. This time, The Root newsroom will team up with Howard University to host our yearly symposium known for bringing together America’s greatest Black minds, from Stacey Abrams and Misty Copeland to Ava DuVernay and Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.



Taking place at one of the country’s most prestigious HBCUs, our team of editors and writers will share the stage with Black luminaries from every corner of the nation as we focus on the state of Black America and devise a blueprint for an even better one.



Leaders from the worlds of activism, public service, culture, and academia will come together at the Howard’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center for a full day of thought-provoking panels and lectures, exploring arts, business, advocacy, and legislation.

Confirmed speakers

Event details

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

10 am to 5 pm ET

Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University

2397 6th St NW, Washington, DC

General admission tickets | $5

Student admission tickets | free

With support from CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

New speakers and sessions will be added to the agenda ahead of September 20.