You’re Invited to The Root Institute 2023

For the second year in a row, Washington DC will serve as the illustrious backdrop for The Root Institute in September. This time, The Root newsroom will team up with Howard University to host our yearly symposium known for bringing together America’s greatest Black minds, from Stacey Abrams and Misty Copeland to Ava DuVernay and Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.
Reserve your spot at this exciting event now.
Taking place at one of the country’s most prestigious HBCUs, our team of editors and writers will share the stage with Black luminaries from every corner of the nation as we focus on the state of Black America and devise a blueprint for an even better one.
Leaders from the worlds of activism, public service, culture, and academia will come together at the Howard’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center for a full day of thought-provoking panels and lectures, exploring arts, business, advocacy, and legislation.
Confirmed speakers
- Brandon Andrews, co-founder of Gauge, an AI-driven market research platform, and chairman of the DC Commission on National and Community Service
- Venita Aspen, star of Bravo’s Southern Charm and fashion influencer
- Stephen Benjamin, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President, and Director of the Office of Public Engagement
- Reecie Colbert, host of The Reecie Colbert Show on Sirius XM Urban View
- Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, founder and director of National Birth Equity Collaborative
- Candiace Dillard Bassett, singer/songwriter behind 2021 album Deep Space, actress, former Miss United States, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Dr. Uché Blackstock, author and founding CEO of Advancing Health Equity
- Jordan Emanuel, star of Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, former Miss Black New York, podcast host of Amplified, and co-founder of Women With Voices
- Susan Fales-Hill, author, trustee of the American Ballet Theatre, and consulting producer/writer of Max’s And Just Like That
- Carla Hall, television host, chef, author, and creator of Sweet Heritage by Carla Hall
- David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition
- Nneka Kanu, attorney and fashion and lifestyle influencer Queen of Sleeves
- Don Lemon, writer, television journalist, and anchor
- Denene Millner, New York Times-bestselling author and host of A Seat at the Table talk show and Speakeasy with Denene podcast
- Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, MBA, CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
- Oriaku Njoku, executive director of National Network of Abortion Funds
- Mutale Nkonde, founding CEO of AI For the People
- Gbolahan (Femi) Olanubi, senior UX researcher at Google
- Dr. Wendy Osefo, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, founder and CEO of the 1954 Equity Project, author, progressive political commentator, and award-winning researcher
- Antjuan Seawright, founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy, a public relations and political consulting firm, and CBS News political contributor
- Bakari Sellers, attorney, former state representative of South Carolina, and CNN political commentator
- Jamila Smith-Loud, research manager of Responsible AI at Google
Event details
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
10 am to 5 pm ET
Armour J. Blackburn University Center at Howard University
2397 6th St NW, Washington, DC
General admission tickets | $5
Student admission tickets | free
With support from CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
New speakers and sessions will be added to the agenda ahead of September 20.