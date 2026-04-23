With Virginia Redistricting Win, Democrats Are Playing Hardball, and They May Have One Black State Senator to Thank

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – APRIL 21: Stickers for Virginia voters are shown at a polling location at Washington-Liberty High School on April 21, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Virginia voters will decide today on a statewide ballot question on whether to allow the Virginia General Assembly to redraw congressional districts which could affect how the state’s U.S. House districts are mapped in upcoming elections and shift political balance. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Even before President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Americans had been losing faith in the Democratic Party. Now, following an unprecedented redistricting vote in Virginia, the party is trying to show voters that it is fighting for them and is prepared to take a more aggressive stance in response to Trump.

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The party’s latest challenge emerged last year with the president’s redistricting push to secure more Republican seats ahead of the November midterm elections. In states like Texas, Democrats — including Rep. Jasmine Crockett — were drawn out of their districts after a GOP-led effort to amend the state constitution passed. In a move Republicans weren’t expecting, Democrats responded by escalating similar efforts in California and Virginia.

As we previously told you, the stakes in Virginia were high as Democrats backed their own redistricting plan, which would create a 10-1 advantage in Democratic-leaning seats under a new map. In a shocking turn of events, Virginia voters approved the constitutional amendment on Tuesday (April 21), and it’s safe to say many Republicans aren’t happy about the results.

President Trump called the entire vote “RIGGED–” yes in all capital letters…

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA,” he wrote on Truth Social. “All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before.”

While Trump did not mention his party’s own mid-decade redistricting efforts, Virginia voters are familiar with the state’s history of redrawing political maps. That includes the case of a Black state senator who was drawn out of her district in 2001 — a moment that now appears to have come full circle.

RICHMOND, VA – MARCH 7: Senate Finance and Appropriates Chairwoman L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) addresses the media on Thursday, March 7, 2024 on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Photo by Minh Connors for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sen. L. Louise Lucas was a shoo-in to win a Congressional seat when Virginia Republicans decided to redraw the congressional map to carve her out of the running, the Washington Post previously reported. Back then, the redistricting margin fell 10 to 1 in favor of the GOP. Now, it seems the tables have turned in favor of the Democrats in 2026, and Lucas might be the one to thank.

This February, the senator vowed to get her revenge in response to the GOP’s latest gerrymandering effort in Texas. She took to X after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called out Virginia Democrats for “A brazen abuse of power & an insult to democracy.”

You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

In response, Lucas simply wrote, “You all started it and we f*****g finished it.” Her words have now come to light in Virginia, although this is likely not the end of the redistricting schemes nationwide.

Although Democrats secured a win on Tuesday, the newly proposed congressional map is not guaranteed to be enacted. Republicans have already expressed efforts to challenge the matter in court, according to the Democracy Docket.

But for now, Democrats are celebrating the Tuesday vote as a win, marking the second major voting victory since the 2025 blue wave elections of Va. Gov. Abigail Spanberger and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Former President Barack Obama weighed in the discussion in his own post on X. “Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet,” he wrote. “Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back.”

Congratulations, Virginia! Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet. Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2026