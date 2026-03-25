Why Serena Williams’ Look in Her Latest Social Media Post Has Her Black Fans Going Off

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Serena Williams speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Building Solutions panel at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

While many online are quick to praise Serena Williams for her impressive tennis prowess, she’s getting anything but that thanks to a recent social media post. And let’s just say, it’s not looking too good for the star athlete.

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As we previously told you, the tennis champ has been the topic of online chatter over the past year because of her noticeably slimmed-down physique and what some fans online have noted to be a lighter complexion. In particular, a post from July 2025 had fans concerned that the beautifully built Williams had worked away all of her gorgeous curves. She made headlines yet again just a few weeks later when she posted another picture of her slimmed-down figure and “light skin,” prompting even more people to wonder how and why she’s looking the way she’s looking.

Now, less than a year later, the discourse has been reignited due to a since-expired post to her Instagram stories where she doted on her daughter Olympia while chilling at home. While there was nothing inherently wrong with the video itself, it didn’t take long for people to express their displeasure over her alleged lighter facial complexion.

“Y’all better leave that bleaching cream alone it doesn’t work on black skin the way it’s supposed to,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Will never understand why she messed with her face, she had such a natural beauty,” said another.

One other user wrote on X/Twitter, “Did she bleach her skin. That’s a no no. I get loosing weight but the skin thing. She looks colorful. Nooo.”

Serena Williams shows off her new look after becoming lighter and skinnier.



pic.twitter.com/h3JVLrEp3I — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 25, 2026

Added another: “It’s sad seeing an amazing talent hate the skin they’re in.”

However, some online came to her defense.

“Most people in these comments use makeup to cover up imperfections. Why are y’all bashing her for not wearing makeup while she is at home chillin with her family!!!!????” said one user on Instagram.

Another user suggested her lighter complexion was due to her spending less time playing tennis outside.

“Y’all have to realize she was in the sun for years , she’s no longer playing,” another person explained.

Added another: “How yall find something wrong with this video? Is everyone ok?????”

This chatter is also puzzling given the fact that her older sister Venus still rocks her beautifully rich, melanated skin and hasn’t faced accusations that she’s doing anything to it. So why do the two of them look so different? Maybe it’s makeup application done wrong? Maybe it’s due to Serena being inside so much, as one fan explained earlier. Whatever it is, here’s hoping that the tennis phenom can do what she can to combat the criticisms so she can continue living her life in peace.