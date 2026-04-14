Why Phaedra Parks’ ‘Men Don’t Like Smart Women’ Myth Is Nonsense

Phaedra Parks at the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards held at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)

I used to like Phaedra Parks. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she stood out. When she showed up on The Traitors, I was rooting for her. So, it is disappointing to see her out here talking nonsense.

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“I don’t really have a desire to be married. You know, I did it once and that was enough,” she said to Yung Joc on the Streetz Morning Takeover. “I believe it is because the pool is just small and I don’t think men really like smart women.”

I rolled my eyes the moment I heard her say it.

Upon first blush, I bet the people listening to her thought she was dropping knowledge. But the logic behind what she said falls apart the moment you actually stop and think about it.

This will not take long. Give me a few minute and I’ll give you three quick reasons why what she said is utter nonsense.

It’s a Logical Fallacy

OK. OK. Wait. Before you click to the next article, hear me out. I’m a philosophy professor, so let me go in my bag for a minute.

What she said is a textbook case of hasty generalization. She cannot take her personal dating experience and turn it into a universal rule about all men.

Maybe the men she dated did not appreciate her intelligence, but that sounds like a personal problem. What that means is she needs to date better men. But that does not mean she has insight into what men want. That is an anecdote masquerading as evidence.

Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Don’t

The data does not support what she said. Women earn about 57% of bachelor’s degrees in the United States. And guess what? They are still getting married and forming long term partnerships. Yep, even Black women. In fact, a growing share of marriages involve women who are as educated as or more educated than their husbands.

If men did not like smart women, those numbers would not exist. So..this is the part of the conversation where we have to start telling hard truths.

Intelligence Isn’t the Turnoff, Attitude Is

Men don’t reject intelligence. They reject being disrespected.

The issue isn’t being smart. It’s how that intelligence shows up in interactions. Framing the problem as “men can’t handle smart women” misdiagnoses the issue and reinforces a stereotype that helps no one.

A problem will arise when a smart woman feels like she can talk down to her man. That has nothing to do with him not liking intelligence. It has everything to do with that man not liking the woman’s attitude.

So no, Phaedra Parks, men do not have a problem with smart women. They have a problem with how their partners choose to use their intelligence. And that is a very different conversation.