Why Parents of the ‘Black-ish’ Generation Are Choosing HBCUs Now

Students show their HBCU pride and civic engagement during the stroll to the polls event, with one student displaying an HBCU Pride sign while wearing a ‘Black Voters Matter’ t-shirt from the Black Voters Matter Fund. (Photo by Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

For more than a century, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been pivotal to Black achievement in America. The training ground for Black professionals, they have produced about 80 percent of Black judges, 70 percent of Black doctors and dentists, 50 percent of Black engineers, and 40 percent of Black lawyers, according to Forbes. About half of the nation’s Black teachers received their degrees at an HBCU. These outcomes are even more impressive, considering that HBCUs enroll only 9 percent of Black college students.

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While Fall 2025 trends showed stable U.S. freshman enrollment, HBCUs experienced considerable growth, which may reflect a generational shift in how Black families approach higher education.

Raised in White Spaces

The 2020 U.S. Census found that Black people made up 54 percent of suburban residents in the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. It’s a dynamic that the hit ABC show Black-ish captured, depicting the experience of assimilation, moving through predominantly white spaces and slowly losing community. For many students, growing up in predominantly white communities meant predominantly white schools and eventually, predominantly white colleges and universities. In fact, the UNCF found that 60 percent of Black students had little or no exposure to HBCUs, as we previously told you.

Pennsylvania’s Cheyney University, founded in 1837, was the nation’s first HBCU. More than 100 HBCUs were established during segregation to educate Black Americans barred from white institutions. Some have closed, others have lost accreditation, but the foundation they built has never wavered. And while they were born of necessity, they have always opened their doors to everyone. By 2022, non-Black students accounted for about 24 percent of HBCU enrollment, a figure that varies widely by school.

Terrence Washington, a University of Michigan graduate, is intentionally exposing his son, Tyson, to HBCUs. The 10th grader attends one of Michigan’s top all-boys schools and has visited Morehouse College and Hampton University, along with several of the nation’s top predominantly white institutions (PWIs). While Tyson is still exploring his options, Washington isn’t worried about whether his son can succeed at a predominantly white institution—he already knows he can. Instead, his focus is on deeper preparation.

“What I want is for him to be grounded first,” Washington told The Root. “I believe an HBCU will round out his experiences and give him the confidence to walk into any room and know how to navigate it.”

Washington said he understands the value of navigating different environments and has watched his wife, Kimberly, who attended Jackson State University after attending a primarily white high school, easily maneuver in diverse spaces.

When the Welcome Mat Gets Pulled Back

The Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action intensified momentum for HBCUs. Since then, the federal assault on diversity, equity and inclusion has continued to eliminate many race-conscious admissions, scholarships, programs and grants that helped to level the playing field for Black students. As a result, some Black students and families now regard HBCUs as not merely an option, but a more intentional choice. In these institutions, classrooms are smaller, professors know your name, a shared culture reinforces your experience, and the foundation for lifelong friendships is built.

According to the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, HBCUs, including Alabama A&M, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Spelman College, and Shaw University, saw enrollment surges in 2025. Hampton University had more than 17,000 applications for 2024-25, up from 13,000 the previous year. In 2024, Howard University, the nation’s second-largest HBCU after North Carolina A&T, received a record 36,400 applications. The numbers show students are choosing HBCUs.

Six Generations Deep

Dr. India Dorsey-Gaston’s son, Noah, will attend an HBCU next fall, choosing from six: Morgan State University, Alabama A&M University, Fisk University, Tuskegee University, Hampton University and Virginia State University. Noah attends an Atlanta high school that is about 30 percent Black. Previously, he attended school in Los Angeles, where only 5 percent of students were Black. Dorsey-Gaston, a Hampton and Fisk alum, told The Root she knows the high expectations set for Noah at an HBCU and believes his experiences “will elevate his life to new heights and prepare him for whatever will come his way.”

That belief was planted long before Noah chose his list of six. Dorsey-Gaston and her husband, Adarryll Gaston, who attended Grambling State before graduating from Chicago State, set the standard early. For them, the HBCU path isn’t a trend, but a legacy. Noah will be a sixth-generation HBCU student.

What HBCUs Really Offer

For families new to HBCUs, the discovery often goes deeper than expected. Iconic bands, legendary homecomings and deep-seated school matchups are just the surface. Beneath the pageantry, there is an environment built for Black student success. Black HBCU students are 30 percent more likely to complete their degrees than those enrolled at other colleges and universities. Furthermore, there is also evidence of long-term benefits. On March 26, we shared that one study found people who attended HBCUs had higher cognition and memory scores than peers from PWIs, even decades later.

As college decision day approaches on May 1, HBCUs emerge as more than a four-year choice. They represent a purposeful decision to pursue belonging and legacy. As Dorsey-Gaston told The Root, “Although there are other types of colleges and universities where their children will receive a good education, at HBCUs, they will become a part of a family that extends well beyond the school they choose. Aside from athletic rivalries, we are genuinely one HBCU family, and that means more than words can describe.”