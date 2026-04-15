Why ‘Michael’ Star Jaafar Jackson’s Special Visit to the King of Pop’s Hometown Had Fans in Tears

As we continue to countdown the days until the “Michael” biopic hits theaters, the film’s star Jaafar Jackson is already feeling the love. And when we show you how, you’ll more than likely have a huge smile on your face.

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If you’ve been keeping up, the highly anticipated movie is slated to come out on April 24. However, the world premiere in Berlin and a special screening in Michael’s hometown of Gary, Indiana has already taken place, with the latter just happening on Tuesday. In attendance alongside, Jaafar were his father Jermaine Jackson and his uncles Jackie and Marlon Jackson. The film’s producer Graham King and Michael’s eldest son Prince were also in attendance.

And while that alone sounds like a beautiful family affair, the moment got even sweeter once Jaafar and the crew decided to visit Michael and his brother’s childhood home. As memorialized in their 1989 album, “2300 Jackson Street,” the address is still the site of their home, which—on the outside–looked fully preserved and in tact. Surrounding it is a steel gate and various memorials in honor of the Jackson family and Michael.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

However, in a now-viral video posted to social media, the residents of Gary and lovers of the famous family were overjoyed at seeing Jaafar stand on those same steps. A large crowd gathered outside the home and all the family members to shower with them with love and particularly for Jaafar—to pour praise on him and embrace him into the community.

“It’s an honor to see you here. I’m very proud [of you], don’t let nobody tell you different. And I’m glad they chose a family member to do this film. Forget all the haters. If any family members hating because we seeing it, you on top baby. Just like your Uncle,” one Black woman could be heard saying.

In the comments section, even more people were quick to shower the rising star with admiration.

“It’s almost like he was born to do it. He’s just that good. Family man… family,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“He’s received the divine mandate of black aunties,” said another.

One other user wrote on TikTok, “Jaafar really needed to hear this. Especially when there’s fans out there who negatively doubted him and said that he’s not a good choice or whatsoever.”

Added another: “JAAFAR WENT TO GARY INDIANA AND I’M SO GLAD THEY TOLD HIM THAT.”

Jafaar Jackson was spotted in Gary, Indiana, in front of the home where Michael Jackson and the Jackson family grew up, receiving words of encouragement from an elder woman.



“I’m glad they chose a family member to do this film.” pic.twitter.com/jCRWLuslEv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 14, 2026