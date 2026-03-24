Why Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win Isn’t Feeling the Love From Judge Joe Brown

Even though the masses are still overjoyed that Michael B. Jordan took home the win for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars for his dual role in “Sinners,” there’s at least one person who isn’t all that positive about it – former TV judge, Judge Joe Brown.

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As you know by now, Brown is no stranger to letting off negative comments about a myriad of topics and people. We previously told you about his beef with fellow, former TV judge Greg Mathis, which was sparked by Brown’s negative words for Mathis’ wife and marriage. Before that, Brown set his sights on Lizzo, describing her as “hogzilla” and making several disparaging comments about her body and weight.

Now, it seems his ire is directed at Jordan’s Oscar win, with him explaining in a new interview for the “Dana with the Data” podcast that he’s not giving the award show as much significance as others are, and that Jordan’s win “doesn’t matter.”

“I am happy for Michael B. Jordan… he’s been in this business for 25 years,” Brown said initially before going into his spiel.

He called the award show “good entertainment” and said that Black actors shouldn’t put so much stock in awards, adding that Hollywood does nothing but help folks play make-believe and put out things that “distract.”

“What difference does that make in the scheme of things?” he questioned. Brown went on to say that acting doesn’t have a greater utility and alluded to it not really making a difference in the real world.

“When your heroes become people who are in the fantasy and make-believe instead of real-world heroes–because you don’t have none—you’re in a pretty pathetic position. Not taking away from the people who do what they do, Brown said.

However, some folks in the comments section weren’t here for his assessment.

“Why can’t American Blacks unite and rejoice in the success of their fellow American Black brothers and sisters?” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Congratulations, Michael, you got skills and deserve your Award!!! Blessings to You and your Family,” said another.

Added one other person in part: “He won an award for doing his job. I don’t think we need to dig deep. We already know who the celebrities are and what they’re there for so let’s just see it as enjoyment.”