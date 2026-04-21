Why Gerrymandering Efforts From Both Parties Are Targeting Black Voting Districts

UNITED STATES – MARCH 31: Signs urge early voters to vote yes or no on the Virginia redistricting referendum at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Early voting continues across the state for Virginia’s redistricting ballot referendum held to counter the Texas redistricting for the 2026 midterm elections. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Voters in Virginia are set to decide if the state will adopt an unprecedented redrawing of the state’s district maps on Tuesday (April 21). But while the recent push for redistricting has divided Democrats and Republicans alike, it seems folks aren’t really paying attention to the direct impact on Black voters, who have historically been disenfranchised.

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We previously told you that both parties are lobbying for an advantage ahead of the November midterm elections. After President Donald Trump put pressure on GOP leaders in Texas to redraw the voting maps in their favor, state leaders in Democratic states like Virginia and California have hit back with their own redistricting efforts.

On the surface, redrawing the maps– although unprecedented– seems like a purely political scheme. In truth, however, redrawing urban district lines has already led to consequences for Black folks.

Let’s take Texas, a state where Black people make up only 13.7 percent of the overall population but account for over 20 percent of the population in urban cities like Houston and Dallas, according to Census data. After Gov. Greg Abbot’s redistricting proposal passed last year, Republicans got the “OK” to completely reshape urban areas and divide concentrated Black voting zones.

The new district lines ultimately lead to the dilution of Black voting power. According to a report from The New York Times, Texas’ 9th district went from being a solid Democratic seat, which voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris by a 44-point difference in 2024 to a safe GOP seat, which could result in a 20-point advantage for Trump in 2026.

This technique is known as “packing” and “cracking,” where Black voting hubs are reconfigured to hand one party an advantage.

The shakeup has even taken some Black politicians out of their political races. In the case of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, her redrawn District 30 in Dallas pushed her to instead run for Senate. Long-time Democratic Rep. Al Green notably didn’t run for reelection in his redrawn district, which he’s served since 2005. Instead, Green ran in the neighboring 18th Congressional District.

In some states, like Florida and Louisiana, voting maps have been redrawn to reduce the number of seats where Black voters can elect the candidates of their choice, as Florida Politics reported. Given the historic fight to ensure Black voters had fair representation in this country, the latest redistricting efforts seem to be a reversal of promises made during the Civil Rights era.

These gerrymandering attempts come as the Trump administration continues to target aspects of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which helped protect Black voters.

Now, all eyes are on Virginia as voters line up to cast their ballots today. Stakes are high for Democrats, as this vote represents a test in their ability to push back against the president.