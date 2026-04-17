Why Black Women Continue to Defend Meghan Markle Despite the Online Trolls

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has dealt with more than her fair share of online hate and bullying. Now, she’s opening up about how all the negative digital discourse affected her and how it’s impacting young folks today.

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Not long after the announcement that Prince Harry would be marrying Markle, the internet exploded. A myriad of racist people were severely and swiftly irate at the impending nuptials. In addition to the online bullying, she was also subjected to rough treatment from the royal family.

In fact, things were so bad that, in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that, amidst all the emotional turmoil and pressure, she had once felt like she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” In March 2024, she told a SXSW audience that she experienced the “bulk” of bullying and abuse while she was pregnant with both her kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibeth, 4.

And that’s exactly why she was able to deliver a powerful message about the dangers of online bullying and trolls to students from Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology recently.

“10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked,” she explained, according to Reuters. “And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Man or woman. Now, I’m still here.”

She continued: “When I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks—that’s not going to change. So, you have to be stronger than that.”

It's well documented that Meghan Markle was bullied, trolled, and attacked every day for 10 years.



Piers Morgan is one example. He used to bully her almost every morning on Good Morning Britain. He lost his job because of it. pic.twitter.com/cvRQUcuw6W — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 16, 2026

However, if there ever comes a time when the Duchess of Sussex can’t rely on her own strength, she has a whole slew of Black women online who are determined to stand for her and have her back.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at what more than a handful of Black women had to say in March 2025 when Markle released her Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan.” When negative Nancies were trying their hardest to talk crap about the show, Black women called out viewers for their undercover jealousy and racist feelings.

“This is what the girls wanna see. It’s called aspirational television,” one user said on TikTok at the time. “Ya’ll mad because she got her staff running around doing things? You can’t take a Black woman, a biracial woman having stuff?”

“They will never accept [Meghan], no matter what she does, because she’s living the fairytale they once dreamed of—except the prince chose to marry a Black woman,” another user wrote on TikTok then.

And even when Markle admitted to being severely trolled, it was Black women, once again, who were affirming her experience.

“This hounding has been disgraceful & has gone on for too long & it needs to stop.What are they aiming to achieve? Bully her till she is 6 foot under? Then move on to next person to bully & torment.I blame all this mainly on the gutter press they’re the ones that,” said one Black woman on X/Twitter.

Added another on TikTok, “Megan [sic]. Keep going. You are loved!”