Why Black Men Need to Stop Blindly Defending Diddy on Social Media

Pick any social media platform, and you’ll see a whole barrage of ashy Black men defending Sean “Diddy” Combs. The proceedings have only just begun, and folks are already on social media calling for him to be freed.

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https://twitter.com/CheckingForNiq/status/1921959412807127503?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The defense is coming from brothas of all stripes, including, Unsurprisingly, Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie…back when he was still making decent music).

I DONT SEE NO CRIMES COMMITTED N THIS CASE‼️🔥THIS N NO WAY IS A RICO CHARGE ‼️ U SHOULDNT BE SENT TO JAIL FOR BEING A FREAK ‼️THIS IS A CASE OF TWO FREAKS N A RELATIONSHIP HAVING UPS N DOWNS‼️ANYONE WHO THINKS HE SHOULD BE GIVING A LIFE SENTENCE IS SICK 🤢 THE GOVERNMENT NEVER… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 15, 2025

Infuriatingly, many Black men are attacking Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, Diddy’s long time girlfriend, during her explosive testimony this week. Some claim that she went along with the abuse for clout. Others point to the fact that she stayed in a relationship with Combs for years, claiming that this proves she is, at least, complicit. Apparently, none of these fools saw the 15-minute video of Diddy abusing Cassie in a hotel lobby.

Cassie got 11 years of living as a kept woman to a multi millionaire, sex with male escorts, married her personal trainer and $20 million… 99% of women want that kinda “victim hood”. Her husband is the only “victim” in this case lol 🤷🏾‍♂️ — @i_of_horus4 on IG (@NkosiYamakosi) May 15, 2025

Only thing this trial proving is that Cassie was a freaky whore that wanted a come up — Statefarm 💰 (@_statefarm114) May 15, 2025

Sigh. Okay, Black men…we need to have a conversation.

We could talk about the abundant amount of research that shows how women often times stay in abusive relationships for years. Some end up dying because of these relationships. Others stay for years. Let’s not act like we know what was going on in that relationship nor in Cassie’s mind. So let’s chill with all the assumptions about why she was in that relationship. Now it’s time for a deeper conversation.

In 2017, the hashtag #MeToo was everywhere. It laid bare the fact that women of all races and ethnicities had experienced some kind of sexual assault or sexual harassment. Over 200 men were taken to task for their trash ass behavior, but clearly some Black men did not pay attention.

We should have all learned then to trust women. To listen to what they have to say. And to understand that in some cases it was our doubt about what these women had to say that led to many of them either being silent about the abuse they experienced or remaining in horrific relationships too long.

What the tweets and comments in support of Diddy are showing us is that there are many Black men who have not learned these lessons. They have not learned to listen to women, especially Black women. Instead, too many are going out of their way to defend Sean Combs….a man who had gallons of baby oil stocked in his house and who all but admitted to being abusive.

Do better, Black men. Stop thinking this way. But you certainly need to stop going on social media and putting this raggedy mess out into the world.